I test every GoPro, DJI and Insta360 camera — 11 best Black Friday action camera deals now

With the Black Friday deals rolling in, it's my job to spot and track the deals on the best actions cameras. I'm Pete, the reviews and cameras editor here at Tom's Guide, and I test every single action camera that gets launched from GoPro, Insta360, DJI and more.

I put each action camera through rigorous testing, evaluating stabilization, autofocus, video quality in various lighting scenarios, audio quality and battery life. That means I know exactly how all the actions cameras on the market stack up for one another, and at what price you should buy them.

As we work our way towards Black Friday, my favorite deal so far is the very latest GoPro Hero13 Black Accessory bundle, which is $100 off at Amazon. At $349, it's just $10 more than the standard GoPro Hero13 Black, which is also $60 off at Amazon, so you're getting loads of accessories for just $10.

There's plenty more where that came from though. Let me take you through the best Black Friday action camera deals.

Black Friday GoPro deals

Best value bundle GoPro Hero13 Black Accessories bundle: was $449 now $349 at Amazon This accessories bundle is easily the best action camera deal right now. It includes the Hero13 Black, two batteries, a microSD card, a pouch and a grip, all for only $10 more than the sale price of the base GoPro Hero13 Black. You're effectively getting all of the accessories above for just $10! The Hero13 Black is already a great deal at its sale price given how recently it was released, making this bundle awesome value. If I were to pick any deal to snatch this Black Friday, it's this one!

- Price check: $349 @ GoPro

Best for pros GoPro Hero13 Black: was $399 now $339 at Amazon The GoPr Hero13 Black is the latest and greatest action camera from GoPro. It narrowly missed out on the top spot in our best action cameras roundup, as the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is better value at MSRP. However, the Hero13 Black isn't at MSRP right now (and the DJI OA5 Pro isn't on sale)! As you'll see in our GoPro Hero13 Black review, it packs sharp 5.3K video, buttery smooth stabilization and interchangeable lenses. Given how recently it was released, this $60 is discount is a great offer — it won't go much lower than this.

- Price check: $339 @ GoPro

Previous editor's choice GoPro Hero12 Black: was $349 now $299 at Amazon The Hero12 Black may be last year's model, but that doesn't mean it's past its prime. GoPros evolve very slowly, so this is the same fundamental camera as the Hero13 Black aside from a few secondary upgrades. In our GoPro Hero 12 Black review we really liked the Bluetooth support for wireless audio recording, outstanding video performance and horizon lock stabilization. It's just as powerful but $50 cheaper than the new model! Be warned that Amazon states the list price of this model as $399 — that was its original list price, but it actually hovers at about $349 these days after being succeeded.

Latest model GoPro Hero: was $199 now $179 at Amazon We've yet to test the GoPro Hero, as it's the latest GoPro camera and we're waiting for GoPro to send us a test unit. I'll be testing it very soon, but the Hero is intended to rival the Insta360 Go 3S in that it's a tiny but 4K capable action camera. It isn't as small as the Go 3S' thumb camera. However, it is a whole lot cheaper and has better overall waterproofing, so if you need something tiny, this will definitely be a great choice.

- Price check: $179 @ GoPro

Previous editor's choice GoPro Hero11 Black: was $249 now $203 at Amazon While it's an older action camera, the GoPro Hero11 Black is still fantastic and a fully relevant for content creation today. You get 5.3K/30p and 4K/60p video capture, plus awesome stabilization. This was once our editor's choice pick after our GoPro Hero11 Black review and a top pick for action cameras, so it's still an epic choice today. At $203 on sale, this is one of the cheapest ways to get a modern powerful GoPro!

Free with a Hero13 Black GoPro Premium 12-month subscription: was $49 at GoPro If you buy a Hero13 Black or the Hero13 Black Accessories bundle above, you'll get 12 months of GoPro Premium for absolutely free! This gives you unlimited cloud storage (necessary when you shoota lot of 4K+ video), camera replacement if damages and $100 off your next GoPro when you renew your subscription at the end of the year. A subscription is usually $49.99 so that'll save you $50 net when you upgrade camera at the end of the year. If you don't buy a new camera through GoPro, 12-months subscription is half price for new customers, at $24.

Black Friday Insta360 deals

8K video Insta360 Ace Pro: was $349 now $299 at Amazon During our initial Insta360 Ace Pro review in 2023, I thought it was a really solid camera but overpriced at $449 ($50 higher than a new GoPro). The 8K support didn't justify the price. However, Insta360 has massively dropped the list price to $349, making this a much more tempting purchase given it's powerful video specs, fantastic stabilization and best-in-class (and free) smartphone app. Better yet, it's now on sale with another $50 slashed off the price.

Best 360 camera Insta360 X4: was $499 now $429 at Amazon Now we're really talking. This is the only camera I have ever awarded full 5 stars to in my Insta360 X4 review, because it's utterly brilliant. The X4 is the most powerful 360 camera ever made, shooting full 360 degree content in 8K (which ends up at 2.7K when reframed to 16:9 for viewing on a screen). If you want to shoot awesome and surreal 360 or invisible selfie stick footage, this is the camera to buy, and it's now $70 which is the best price ever. That means there's never yet been a better time to buy.

4.5* rating Insta360 X3: was $379 now $329 at Amazon If you want 360 footage but can't quite stretch to the X4, then the Insta360 X3 is still a solid 360 camera. I've used this camera extensively, and its image quality, build quality and stabilization are all extremely impressive, as you'll see in our Insta360 X3 review. It doesn't use the 8K sensor of the X4, which means 16:9 reframed footage mazes out at 1080p, but if you can live with that instead of 2.7K, this is a great shout. Besides, it'll still shoot 4K in traditional action camera mode.

Best tiny camera Insta360 Go 3S: was $429 now $389 at Amazon I have a big soft spot for the Insta360 Go 3S. It's the only camera small enough that you can put it on a cap peak. Our Insta360 Go 3S review shows that this device is pretty powerful, though, as it shoots 4K/30p. Onboard memory is fixed as there's no microSD card, so you'll want the 128GB model for shooting 4K. The GoPro Hero is another tiny camera that's much cheaper, but doesn't have the ultra small removable thumb camera, making it less versatile. At $389, this is the best price we've seen on this model.

Black Friday DJI deals

$15 gift voucher DJI Osmo Action 4: was $314 now $209 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Action 4 was a close contender in the last-gen action camera race, competing against the GoPro Hero12 Black. Our DJI Osmo Action 4 review shows that this is a phenomenal action camera capable of professional content production. It is waterproof down to 59 feet and can hook up wirelessly to DJI mics, like the fantastic DJI Mic 2. This bundle comes with a $15 Amazon gift voucher. You can buy the standalone camera without a gift voucher, but that's on sale for the same price. $209 is the lowest ever price for this camera.

