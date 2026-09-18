3 reasons why the Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry edition is totally worth it

The Pixel Watch 5 comes in several configurations, including the special edition Stephen Curry model with an upgraded woven sports strap and a custom watch face.

As of publication, Google only offers the Steph Curry edition in a 45mm case size with LTE connectivity. It costs $50 more than the standard Google Pixel Watch 5 45mm LTE model. Sure, you can call me crazy, but I think the higher price is totally worth it.

Of course, this isn’t Google’s first collab with the basketball superstar. The brand also debuted a special edition Fitbit Air Steph Curry model for an extra $30 with a similar-style upgraded sports loop designed with athletes in mind.

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Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry edition: at Best Buy The Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition model features an upgraded knit sports loop strap that’s specially designed to wick away moisture, stretch, flex, and breathe during workouts.

When I reviewed the Fitbit Air, the Steph Curry strap quickly proved to be my favorite of the three Air straps I tested. And the same things that made me fall in love with that strap also apply to the Pixel Watch 5 Steph Curry loop.

With that in mind, here are the three biggest reasons I prefer the Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry edition to the standard Pixel Watch 5.

1. Quicker to dry and better breathability

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

First, a quick clarification: Aside from the special watch face, there are no hardware or software differences between the Google Pixel Watch 5 and the Pixel Watch 5 Steph Curry edition. The cases are identical, as are the under-the-hood components.

What truly sets the two smartwatches apart is the quality of the included strap. The Steph Curry loop is made from a soft, flexible, sweat-wicking woven polyester-elastane mix. Unlike the silicone strap that comes with most of the standard Pixel Watch 5 options, the Steph Curry strap is actually comfortable to sweat in.

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Not only is the woven material highly breathable, but the strap is also treated with a waterproof coating to further add to the sweat-wicking capabilities.

2. Infinitely adjustable and all-around comfier

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Another key reason I prefer the Steph Curry Pixel Watch 5 over the standard version is how the straps attach to your wrist. Google’s standard silicone strap uses a variant of the traditional pin-and-buckle style strap, which relegates you to choosing one of nine tightness options.

The Steph Curry loop, on the other hand, is secured in place via Velcro, giving users a near-infinite degree of adjustability. The underside of the upgraded strap also features raised silicone “ribs” that run parallel along its length.

These help keep the Pixel Watch 5 from moving around on your wrist, even during intense workouts and/or when sweating profusely.

3. It looks cool on the wrist

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Last but not least, I prefer the Pixel Watch 5 Steph Curry special edition to the standard model because the strap simply looks a lot snazzier IMHO. I’m a big fan of the black, orange, and rye woven pattern (though a black, green, and rye would be my ultimate choice).

While this may sound superficial, at the end of the day, there’s no benefit in an unworn wearable, even if you own one of the best smartwatches of 2026 (like the Pixel Watch 5). This is to say, an aesthetically pleasing strap, in some ways, is just as important as reliable fitness tracking tech.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry model? Do you think it’s worth the extra $50? Let me know in the comments below.

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