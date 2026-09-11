Amazon’s weekend sale just dropped — 33 best fall deals from YETI, Columbia, Apple and more
Get a head start on shopping for the new season
Fall is almost here — and if you're anything like me, you're already embracing the upcoming season with open arms. Fortunately, Amazon feels the same way: the retailer is packed with deals on all your favorite fall essentials from brands like YETI, Columbia, Apple, Coleman and more.
Although Halloween is still more than a month away, it’s never too early to start shopping for spooky season. Amazon is already offering up to 50% off tons of Halloween decor and must-haves, plus plenty of outdoor deals to help get your backyard ready for fall. That includes this $14 metal rake set, which is perfect for getting ahead of those inevitable falling leaves.
Additionally, Apple just announced a whole slew of new products that will become available on September 18. The good news? You can preorder the devices as soon as today, including the brand-new Apple Watch Series 12 for just $399.
Ready to get a head start on shopping for the new season? Keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite deals to shop in anticipation of fall.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon's weekend sale
- Amazon Haul: deals from $5
- Lego sale: deals from $11
- YETI sale: deals from $17
- Skechers sale: deals from $24
- Amazon grill sale: deals from $39
- TV sale: deals from $69
- Garmin: deals from $149
- Halloween Shop: up to 50% off
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94
- Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $249 now $199
- Weber Spirit II E-210 Propane Grill: was $549 now $399
My Favorite Deals
Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon
Halloween is still weeks away, but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9.
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YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon
If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!
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Columbia: deals from $24 @ Amazon
Get your wardrobe fall and winter ready with the latest sale from Columbia. Amazon is discounting many of our favorite Columbia apparel with deals from $24. From versatile zip-ups to lightweight fleeces, there's bound to be something for you in the latest sale.
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The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
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Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon
I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children.
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Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon
Amazon Haul is an Amazon storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. Right now, you can get name-brand apparel from $5.
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This metal rake features a 19.5-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also comes with leaf scoops and includes a 53 gallon reusable leaf bag that holds significantly more debris.
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There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair. This portable folding chair will hold and cool your drinks — making it great for outdoor gatherings.
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The Ninja Flip stainless steel model is also on sale. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.
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The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears.
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This relatively new Bluetooth speaker is only just seeing its first discounts, and they're really good. This is a big saving on a speaker that offers great sound quality and 20 hours of battery life.
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Apple Watch 12 (42mm): from $399 @ Amazon
Apple Watch 12 is officially available for preorder at Amazon. Amazon is usually one of the first retailers to offer deals on Apple's new kit. While there aren't any discounts yet, you can likely expect them to come this fall.
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Running Sneakers
Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well.
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The Ellipse is an everyday running shoe from New Balance that's designed for beginners and athletes alike. Featuring elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper, it's ideal for everything from 5am marathon training to a fast lunchtime 5K run. This is the first time I've seen it on sale since its launch earlier this year.
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If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.
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When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $115 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design.
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Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there.
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Amazon Devices
The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope.
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For those who prefer larger screens, the Amazon Fire HD 10 features a bright 10.1-inch display driven by an octa-core CPU with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It does feature lock-screen ads, which can be removed by paying a small fee. In our Fire HD 10 review, we said that it's a solidly built tablet with enough power to enjoy a wide array of apps and games.
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This 1080p TV won't win any awards for best picture quality, but it fits perfectly in smaller spaces, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control.
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This is an affordable way to monitor both your porch and the inside of your home. You get a Ring Video Doorbell Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk — and a Ring Indoor Cam Plus with 2K video and super-easy setup.
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This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun.
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Outdoor Deals
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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This handy supplies kit includes gloves, cultivator and weeder for, hand fork, hand rake, trowel and transporter — everything needed to get the job done well. What’s more, these are all organized in a floral, multi-pocketed tote bag making it easy to carry around the garden, and machine-washable.
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Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.
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This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.
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Score a discount on this wicker patio set. It comes with two comfy chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are three different cushion color options to match your decor.
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The Coleman Classic Cooler isn't as fancy as some other brands, but this 70-quart version offers excellent capacity at a budget price. And that's why we recommend it as the best budget cooler in our buying guide. It can hold 100 cans, and doubles up as a seat — and if you're looking for a cooler to keep your catch on ice, it even has a fish ruler. It doesn't come with wheels, but with a discount we don't think you can ask for more.
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Weber's Spirit line offers a mid price but high performance that's the perfect middle-ground for most homes. Its portability doesn't make it feel flimsy, and the two burners are the ideal size for most families.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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