There’s just one month of summer left — and while many are hoping to make the most of these final weeks of the season, others are already looking ahead to back to school… and dare I say, Halloween?

The holiday might still be months away, but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business with festive deals up to 50% off. If you're not quite ready for spooky season, there are plenty of other great deals on Amazon from top brands like YETI, Ninja, Apple, Skechers and more.

And if you're gearing up for back to school, you can't go wrong with some Apple tech. I recommend taking a look at the Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB) for just $399 or the AirPods 4 for just $99.

Below, I've picked the best Amazon deals to shop this weekend. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite finds.

My Favorite Deals

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Halloween is still months away, but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale like this doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware deals starting at just $17. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is an Amazon storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. Right now, you can get name-brand apparel from $5. Read more Read less ▼

Tribit PocketGo Portable: was $29 now $20 at Amazon For less than $30, the Tribit PocketGo packs one heck of a punch in the sound department and is the ultimate rugged speaker. It has a waterproof rating of IP68 and military-grade drop protection, making it the perfect companion on hikes. With some very minor EQ adjustments in the Tribit app, this has quickly become my most-used speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $44 at Amazon For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $129 now $89 at Amazon At $129, the Fire HD 8 was already a budget-friendly option which we said “hits the sweet spot between price and performance” in our Fire HD 8 review. At today's price, it’s even more appealing. The tablet comes with excellent battery life and a bright display, perfect for reading digital comics. It does most of what it needs to at a fraction of the cost of an iPad. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $129 at Amazon This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle: $499 at Amazon This Nintendo Switch 2 bundle gets you a console and a choice of one of three excellent titles. Your options are Mario Kart World, Pokémon Pokopia, or Donkey Kong: Bananza. This means you can save up to $30 compared to buying one of those games separately. Read more Read less ▼

$100 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11: $899 at Amazon Amazon is offering a $100 Amazon gift card with your Pixel 11 purchase. This deal is valid through August 27 at 11:59pm (PT) or while supplies last. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Deals

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 3 is the entry-level model in Apple’s wearable range and a great value at its full price, so to see it reduced to $219 is a pleasant surprise. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Read more Read less ▼

Running Sneakers

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $140 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% New Balance SC Elite v5: was $264 now $158 at Amazon Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $159 at Amazon When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $125 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $19 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Inflatable Ottoman: was $32 now $28 at Amazon For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements. Read more Read less ▼

SORCEDAS Plant Stand: was $32 now $29 at Amazon Display and hang your favorite plants on this 3-tier plant stand that can fit up to 12 pots of flowers. The stand is made of 100% iron with waterproof and rustproof spray paint on the surface, so you can trust it will be durable and long-lasting. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $39 now $29 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $29 at Amazon This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

Shintenchi 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set: was $164 now $148 at Amazon Score a discount on this wicker patio set. It comes with two comfy chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are three different cushion color options to match your decor. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Mini Mate: was $89 now $49 at Amazon If you want the perfect desktop coffee maker the K-Mini Mate is a great deal. At just 4 inches wide, this is small enough to fit in compact spaces or even a suitcase! In our Keurig K-Mini Mate review, we said it brews a decent cup of coffee quickly, and it's simple to use. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Smart Fan : was $79 now $62 at Amazon The Dreo Smart Fan might not look all that big, but it's very capable of pumping out a whole lot of cold air. It's quiet at the lowest level, but will keep you cool enough as the weather gets ever hotter. It connects to the Dreo smart app as well, so you can control it with your phone. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $159 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja 10-Pc German Steel Knife Set: was $249 now $199 at Amazon This 10-piece knife set from Ninja provides all the knives you need to cut, chop and dice your food. It also features a built-in knife sharpener, so you never have an excuse to use a blunt knife again — it'll keep them sharp for 10+ years. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $279 at Amazon If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. Read more Read less ▼