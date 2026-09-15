Halloween is still over a month away, but that hasn’t stopped Anthropologie from getting into the spooky spirit. The retailer has already dropped its spooky collection of festive Halloween decor — and right now, you can save up to 50% on everything from throw pillows and candle to doormats and dish towels.

Anthropologie is one of my personal favorite places to shop, so after seeing the brand's Halloween collection, I had to put together a list of my favorites — and the best part is, they're all under $50.

If you're ready to add some extra haunt to your home, you're going to want to take a look at these Anthropologie Halloween decor deals. Here's everything you need to add some festive Halloween flair to your space without breaking the bank.