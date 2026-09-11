It's true that summer is coming to a close — but there are still plenty of opportunites to use your outdoor spaces before colder weather sets in. Whether you're looking to soak up the final weeks of summer or you're ready to get a head start on revamping your home for fall, you've come to the right place.

Home Depot is hosting a massive sale to close out the season. For those looking to cozy up their outdoor spaces, there's plenty of deals to shop on patio furniture, fire pits, outdoor lights and more. Likewise, you can find tons of great furniture and accent pieces up to 40% off for inside your home, too. Additionally, you can already start planning out your spooky season decor thanks to Home Depot's Halloween shop.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable picks that I'd shop for my own home this fall. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is still going strong. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home in the new year. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot

Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more. Read more Read less ▼

Smart device sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7. Read more Read less ▼

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less. Read more Read less ▼

Fire pits: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Hoping to extend your time outdoors this season? Home Depot has a wide range of fire pits that are perfect for cozying up your outdoor spaces. And the best part? They're up to 30% off now. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances this fall, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands. Read more Read less ▼

Patio Furniture

Pellebant 4-Piece Outdoor Chair Cushion: was $89 now $33 at The Home Depot These outdoor chair cushions are a set of four, and made from high-density, memory foam. With a dimension of 18.8 in. x 18.8 inches, these are suitable for most standard size chairs, and are easy to clean. What’s more, these are also available in more colors, so you have plenty to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $107 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability. Read more Read less ▼

Vivohome Outdoor Patio Swing with Canopy: was $248 now $195 at The Home Depot This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages. Read more Read less ▼

Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation: was $861 now $748 at The Home Depot Score $113 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining. Read more Read less ▼

Best Home Depot Grill Deals

Traeger Tailgater Wood Pellet Grill: was $499 now $444 at The Home Depot This portable pellet grill has foldable legs to take on trips and move around the yard. It has 300 sq inches of cooking space, offering capacity for 12 burgers, 3 racks of ribs or 2 whole chickens. Read more Read less ▼

Weber Slate 36 Griddle: was $749 now $699 at The Home Depot Haven’t you heard? Cooking on a griddle is all the rage. From juicy smashburgers to buttery pancakes, there’s so no shortage of amazing meals you can make on a flat-top grill. The Weber Slate 36 is one our favorites because it comes pre-seasoned and has additional storage for all your griddle accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Weber Genesis E-415 Natural Gas Grill: was $1,349 now $1,249 at The Home Depot The mighty Weber Genesis line is perfect for those who are looking for a powerful upgrade. While this is one of the more premium offerings form the brand, this discount makes it a lot more appealing. Enjoy a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling. Read more Read less ▼

Indoor Furniture Deals

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $130 at The Home Depot Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W. Read more Read less ▼

Goodwin Square Arm Velvet Rectangle Sofa: was $499 now $396 at The Home Depot This olive green velvet couch will add the perfect touch of mid-century modern to your home. It features brass metal legs that offer the perfect balance of style and stability. This couch will exude elegance in just about any space. Read more Read less ▼