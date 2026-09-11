I found 25 Home Depot deals worth shopping ahead of fall — up to 50% off furniture, decor, grills and more
Get your home fall-ready with these unbeatable deals
It's true that summer is coming to a close — but there are still plenty of opportunites to use your outdoor spaces before colder weather sets in. Whether you're looking to soak up the final weeks of summer or you're ready to get a head start on revamping your home for fall, you've come to the right place.
Home Depot is hosting a massive sale to close out the season. For those looking to cozy up their outdoor spaces, there's plenty of deals to shop on patio furniture, fire pits, outdoor lights and more. Likewise, you can find tons of great furniture and accent pieces up to 40% off for inside your home, too. Additionally, you can already start planning out your spooky season decor thanks to Home Depot's Halloween shop.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable picks that I'd shop for my own home this fall. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.
Quick Links
- Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99
- Halloween decorations: deals from $19
- Home decor sale: up to 40% off
- Smart device sale: up to 50% off
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Fire pits: up to 30% off
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is still going strong. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
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Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home in the new year.
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Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot
Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more.
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Smart device sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot
Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.
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Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
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Fire pits: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to extend your time outdoors this season? Home Depot has a wide range of fire pits that are perfect for cozying up your outdoor spaces. And the best part? They're up to 30% off now.
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Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances this fall, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.
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Patio Furniture
These outdoor chair cushions are a set of four, and made from high-density, memory foam. With a dimension of 18.8 in. x 18.8 inches, these are suitable for most standard size chairs, and are easy to clean. What’s more, these are also available in more colors, so you have plenty to choose from.
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Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
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Home Depot is only taking $10 off this folding Adirondack Chair, but it's still a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $137, this foldable design is crafted from durable, UV-resistant and fade-resistant materials and is a great deal.
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The weather outside may be frightful, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for fall weather.
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This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages.
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Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
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Score $113 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.
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Best Home Depot Grill Deals
This Royal Gourmet grill features 24 inches of cooking area, enough to serve up to 10 people. There's a built-in thermometer to make sure you're cooking at the perfect temperature, and a height-adjustable charcoal pan.
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This portable pellet grill has foldable legs to take on trips and move around the yard. It has 300 sq inches of cooking space, offering capacity for 12 burgers, 3 racks of ribs or 2 whole chickens.
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Weber's Spirit line offers a mid price but high performance that's the perfect middle-ground for most homes. Its portability doesn't make it feel flimsy, and the two burners are the ideal size for most families.
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Weber makes some of the best grills we've tested and I'm confident this one is a great buy with this discount. It's easy to use and clean, has a built-in thermometer to keep an eye on the internal temperature and has two Boost Burners for powerful, effective cooking performance.
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Haven’t you heard? Cooking on a griddle is all the rage. From juicy smashburgers to buttery pancakes, there’s so no shortage of amazing meals you can make on a flat-top grill. The Weber Slate 36 is one our favorites because it comes pre-seasoned and has additional storage for all your griddle accessories.
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The mighty Weber Genesis line is perfect for those who are looking for a powerful upgrade. While this is one of the more premium offerings form the brand, this discount makes it a lot more appealing. Enjoy a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.
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Indoor Furniture Deals
Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.
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This modern accent table is perfect for placing next to your couch. Dress it up with a lamp or flower arrangement, or use it as a cocktail table. Made of gleaming metal, the petite round table is a standout anywhere it's placed.
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Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.
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Add a touch of coastal style to your home with this set of backless stools that are great for your kitchen island. They are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing kitchen furniture and decor.
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This olive green velvet couch will add the perfect touch of mid-century modern to your home. It features brass metal legs that offer the perfect balance of style and stability. This couch will exude elegance in just about any space.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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