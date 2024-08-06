Act fast! Walmart Plus is 50% off for students only — here's how to get it
Pay just $49/year for all of Walmart's perks
There are no retail holidays in August. However, back to school season is in full swing and I've just spotted one of the best back to school sales of the summer.
For a limited time, students can get Walmart Plus Student for just $49 per year at Walmart. That's 50% off the membership's traditional price and one of the best offers I've seen from Walmart. Note that this offer is valid for students only. (For more ways to save, check out this week's top Walmart promo codes).
Walmart Plus Student: for $49/year @ Walmart
50% off! Walmart Plus Student offers all of the benefits of a traditional Walmart Plus subscription, but at half the price. Students who are 18 years of age or older and enrolled in an undergrad or advanced degree program will pay just $49 per year or $6.47/month. This offer ends September 13, 2024.
What is Walmart Plus Student?
Walmart Plus is Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime. Membership costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month. However, Walmart Plus Student gives you access to all of the traditional perks, but at half the cost of a regular Walmart Plus membership.
Walmart Plus Student includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items, exclusive access to member only deals, fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart/Murphy USA fuel stations, and free access to Paramount Plus.
How to get Walmart Plus Student
Walmart Plus Student is open to college and graduate students. This limited time offer is valid through September 13, 2024. To sign up:
- Click on the Walmart Plus student website
- prove your eligibility via Walmart's online verification process
- choose your plan (either $49 per year or $6.47/month)
- start your free trial
