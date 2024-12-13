Act fast! This Verizon deal bundles Netflix and Max free for a year
This is the best Verizon 5G Home Plus deal of 2024
The holiday season is a great time to score deals on just about anything — including your home internet plan. Right now Verizon is offering one of the best bundles we've seen all year.
For a limited time, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus for $45 per month. That's already $35 cheaper than their traditional monthly rate. Plus, you'll get Netflix (with ads), Max (with ads), ViX Premium, and an Xbox Gaming Bundle, which includes an Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, Xbox Stereo Headset, and $50 Xbox gift card.
Verizon 5G Home Plus: $45/month @ Verizon
Verizon is offering its 5G Home Plus Internet plan for just $45/month. Plus, you'll get a free year of Netflix (with ads), Max (with ads), ViX Premium, and an Xbox Gaming Bundle (Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, Xbox Stereo Headset, and $50 Xbox gift card). To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. This price will be guaranteed for three years with no contract or equipment fees.
This is easily the best bundle deal we've seen from Verizon all year. Normally, you'd get two or three freebies with sign up, but this limited time offer includes four freebies.
Verizon's 5G Home Plus Internet service is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. (5G Ultra Wideband is Verizon's highest performing 5G network using high band mmWave and mid-band C-band spectrum to deliver the best and fastest 5G experience).
5G Home Plus Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for three years based on the plan you choose. Note: There are some eligibility requirements you need to meet. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone.
For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.
