7 Amazon devices worth buying in the early Prime Day sale — starting at just $12
Save big on Amazon's best smart gadgets
Early Prime Day deals are here, and Amazon is already offering some seriously impressive discounts on its devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks, tablets, and smart home essentials.
Whether you're finally ready to build a smart home or upgrading your current setup, these early deals are too good to pass up.
I've sorted through the current offers to find five devices that convinced me it's time to stop waiting and start upgrading. Right now, my favorite deals include Blink Mini 2 at just $19 and the Echo Show 8 at $109.
With prices this low on genuinely useful smart home gear, I finally stopped making excuses and started filling my cart.
Top Amazon Deals
We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It is currently listed for around 50% off, so it's a great deal to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support.
The Blink Mini 2 proves that good things come in small packages. This tiny but mighty camera works equally well inside or outside, rain or shine. Its color night vision and person detection features punch well above its weight class, delivering smart security without the premium price tag.
The Blink Video Doorbell runs for two years on three AA batteries, which is honestly impressive. You get head-to-toe HD video, night vision, and two-way audio through the app. Setup takes minutes whether you wire it or go wireless. Works with Alexa and includes everything you need to start.
Voted best Fire TV streaming device in our guide, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max lets you stream content with better Wi-Fi performance and faster app launching than previous models. The voice remote makes finding content easy, while gaming features add extra value.
The Echo Spot brings something fresh to smart displays with its unique round screen. Perfect for bedside tables or kitchen counters, it delivers quick weather updates, time checks, and notifications without dominating your space. That circular design gives it personality while still packing all the Alexa smarts you'd expect.
Earning its place in our Home Editor's desk set-up, the Echo Show 5 finds that sweet spot between useful and unobtrusive on your nightstand or counter. Its 5-inch screen handles everything from morning weather checks to video calls with family. Note: It's been cheaper before, but this is still an excellent deal for this display.
Taking the top spot in our best smart displays guide, the Echo Show 8 nails the Goldilocks principle of smart displays: not too big, not too small, just right. The 8-inch screen balances viewing comfort with counter space perfectly. The camera tracks you during calls, and speakers deliver solid audio for music or podcasts.
