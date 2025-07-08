My favorite Prime Day deals that are at least 50% off — save big on Samsung, iRobot, Ring and more

It's no secret that Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save big — and so far, this year's savings event is no exception. We're already seeing discounts of 50% off and more on everything from smart home devices and TVs to vacuums and kitchen appliances.

For instance, you can get a Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen for $69 (was $139). If you're in the market for a new TV, we have an amazing deal for you. The Samsung 55" Frame TV is sporting a 52% discount bringing it down to $797. Plus, the new iRobot Roomba Plus 405 is now $400 off for Prime Day.

To help you get the absolute best bang for your buck, I've decided to roundup the best deals that are at least half off for Prime Day. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Prime Day deals with 50% off

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $8 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for just $9 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $16 at Amazon Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $18 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

Revlon One Step Dryer Volumizer : was $69 now $29 at Amazon This 2-in-1 styling tool combines a hair dryer and round brush, featuring three heat settings, ceramic coating for heat protection, and ionic technology for frizz control. The oval design with mixed bristles detangles while styling, creating volume at roots and smooth ends in one pass. I've never had a home blow-out look this good.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert (Queen): was $59 now $23 at Amazon Perfect to use on its own or pair with the duvet cover mentioned above, this 100% polyester-filled comforter offers the perfect amount of warmth and comfort for all seasons. It features eight tabs on each corner and side so you can easily match it with a duvet cover and ensure it stays in place.

Instant Pot Duo Plus: was $139 now $69 at Amazon The Instant Pot Duo Plus has 9 cooking settings, including pressure cook and sous vide. I made everything from one-pot pastas, to soups, to cake when I was testing this multi-cooker. It's one of the easiest Instant Pots to use, and best for beginners.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S: was $49 now $23 at Amazon If you've got a controller for your Xbox Series X|S and want to spruce up your setup with an aesthetic yet powerful charging dock, this deal from Razer is too good to pass up. It's capable of fully charging your controller in under 3 hours, and the dock is compatible with all old-school and new-gen Xbox controllers.

Amazon Echo Buds with ANC: was $139 now $44 at Amazon With active noise canceling on board, for this incredibly low price, you're not going to find much better than the Echo Buds. They're small, comfortable, and sound pretty good to boot — and there's also a massive discount applied right now to pull you in.

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $59 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $59. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $129 now $64 at Amazon Did you know Instant Pot makes more than just pressure cookers? This 4-quart air fryer can broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, reheat, and of course, air fry food — all in one convenient machine. It features a large, intuitive touch display, and you can instantly access over 100 recipes via the Instant Pot app to help you get started.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: was $139 now $64 at Amazon The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is also heavily discounted to $69 for slightly older kids who want a bit more from their tablet. With an all-time low price, this deal is not to be missed for the tablet with a larger screen and more power than the Fire 7.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $139 now $69 at Amazon The Ring Battery Doorbell can be easily installed to watch your front door, while the Indoor Cam can be set up in less than ten minutes to view the interior of your home and give you a 1080p HD view complete with motion detection and a privacy cover. Though the Indoor Cam does require a power outlet, it also provides two way audio and noise cancellation and has a wide field of view.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Black: was $199 now $99 at Amazon This smart range comes with four cleaning modes and three intensities, including clean, white+, gum health and DeepClean+ Care. In addition, it’s Bluetooth enabled via the Sonicare app to provide real-time, progress reports on your brushing regime. What’s more, BrushSync Technology lets you know when it’s time to replace your brush head — which is always handy. With 50% off, this is a deal worth snapping up.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've never seen them cheaper than this so grab them while you can.

Echo Frames (3rd gen): was $299 now $129 at Amazon Amazon's digital assistant is invading new territory: Your face. These smart glasses make your life easier by letting you complete tasks hands-free. You can ask for the latest news, weather, or have them play music via their built-in speakers. They also work with Siri and Google Assistant. In our Amazon Echo Frames 3rd gen review, we said they're Amazon's best glasses to date injecting some much-needed style into the smart glasses category, while improving audio quality and boosting battery life.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299 now $149 at Amazon If you have pets and after incredible power, this is a great deal. Recommended for all floor types, it also has a low profile design to reach under low spaces. It comes with an XL dust cup to handle all your debris and handy LED headlights to make cleaning easier. It also promises 40-minute battery life. And with its 23% discount, this is a great price.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $240 at Amazon Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes a spinner and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $297 at Amazon With a 50% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris and pet hair on all floor types. It also has tons of features like Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity.

iRobot Roomba Plus 405: was $799 now $399 at Amazon A Roomba for 50% off? Sign me up! Not only is the iRobot Roomba Plus 405 a vacuum, it also happens to be a mop. It devours messes from crumbs to pawprints with 70x more suction than previous Roomba models. It also has an auto washing dock and 75 days of auto emptying.