Buying a new case made my old phone feel like new again — and I can't believe how much of a difference it made

Phone companies make it their top priority to make you feel as though you're missing out if you're not buying the latest release. It doesn't matter how recent your existing phone is, or whether it still performs admirably — there's always that little thought at the back of your mind making you wonder what you could get from upgrading.

Admittedly, phone companies also make it fairly easy to ignore new releases, because substantial upgrades seem to be getting much rarer. But there may be a time where the FOMO is really getting to you, even if you can't justify spending a thousand dollars or more on the latest. But before you attempt to sign on for a new phone plan, try what I did and buy a new case instead.

A fresh new look

Just look at that damage (Image credit: Future)

Picture this: You have your phone for a year, or longer, and you're still using the same case that you had on day one. If your situation is anything like mine, that case is probably looking a little worse for wear.

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In my case, the official Google case for my Pixel 10 Pro was slowly starting to fall apart. The silicone was chipping off the edges, and the thing hadn't been properly cleaned for a while, so it was looking pretty tired and worse for wear. Combine that with the big crack along the width of my screen protector, and it generally made my phone look like it was ready to be replaced.

The thing is, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the phone itself. In fact, when I reviewed the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, I actually suggested that some people would be better off buying last year's model instead. I found the new versions to be that disappointing.

(Image credit: Future)

My response seems obvious: I simply purchased a brand new case for my phone.

The case was nothing special, a translucent black silicone case with Qi2 magnetic charging support and a metal lip around the camera bar. I anticipated that this would be a change, but what I didn't realize was how much of a psychological impact a cheap silicone case would have since it made my phone feel brand new.

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I knew it wasn't brand new, and the fact I still haven't replaced the screen protector makes that visually apparent every single day. The phone is the same, performs the same and still has the same disappointing Pixel battery life. Still, the simple fact of having a new case made my phone feel like a totally different device,

Sorry consumerism, you can't get me this year

(Image credit: Future)

I'm going to make it very clear right now that I think buying a new phone every year is stupid, and a total waste of money — even if you have generous trade-in deals. The fact is, phones don't change that much year by year, and the upgrades you're actually getting are minimal. That was true back in the early years of iPhone and Android, and it's even more true today. It doesn't actually matter which phone company has your loyalty, it's all the same in the end.

But there's a weird thing about humans (and animals), and it's that our brains don't follow logic. We love having new stuff to mix everything up, especially if we know that other people might get their hands on it first.

I see it in my young son, and the way his attention switches to things that are either new or being enjoyed by someone else. He doesn't want to miss out, and suddenly getting hold of my laptop, the TV remote or the ice cream I'm trying to eat becomes the only thing he cares about.

Sadly, much as our dumb brains might want to, we can't just pick up a brand new phone every year. Phone prices are only getting higher, and we're at a point where ultra-premium flagship phones are inching towards a $1,500 starting price. Thankfully, it seems that, in some cases, that impulse can be curbed with something as simple as $10.

Now, some of you may be practically-minded and believe that there's little point in changing a perfectly good case when it still works. I totally understand that mindset, and held onto it for a long time with previous devices. It's a case I like, and it's doing its job, so why spend the money on a new one?

As it turns out, spending those few extra dollars on a brand new case might be enough to get the demon of consumerism off your back. Because apparently looking and feeling new is almost as good as being new, to the point where you can trick your brain into thinking you have a shiny new phone. Even if it is the same old device you've had for the past year or two.

Bottom line

(Image credit: Future)

There are plenty of ways to get a good deal on a brand new phone, but there's no better deal than not buying one. Assuming you are happy with the performance of your current phone, you don't necessarily need to pick up a new model just because it's been released. Especially not if the best upgrade the designers can muster is a glorified RGB notification light on the back.

If you feel the urge, and know full well that it would be a waste of money to give in, simply trick your brain by swapping out the case. It doesn't have to be a nice stylish case, or even an expensive one made by a big name brand. I purchased the first random no-name phone case I liked the look of, and it's doing me just fine. It's practically identical to the one my wife uses, and we mix up our phones all the time, but that's entirely my fault.

So if you've been wondering whether the upcoming Prime Day or Black Friday sales are the right time to pick up a new phone, it might be worth picking up a new case instead. Just to make sure you actually want a new phone, rather than a change of scenery. It worked for me, and it might work for you.

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