Score! Get $50 off the Meta Quest 3S

Priced at $299, the Meta Quest 3S is a fantastic value for anyone looking to get into VR. Now that it's on sale, the Meta Quest 3S is a no-brainer for any gamer.
For a limited time, you can grab the Meta Quest 3S (128GB) with Batman: Arkham Shadow and Meta Horizon+ (3 months) for $269 at Best Buy. That's one of the best Meta Quest 3S deals I've seen. If you want more storage, you can also get the Meta Quest 3S (256GB) with Batman: Arkham Shadow and Meta Horizon+ (3 months) for $349 at Best Buy. You're saving $30 and $50, respectively.
The Meta Quest 3S is already the best VR headset for the money, but with $30 off the price and Batman: Arkham Shadows included, it now offers plenty of value. Expect the same performance as the pricier Quest 3, but with a smaller field of view and lower resolution. Other than that, expect to play an excellent VR game right off the bat, and even more thanks to its 3-month Quest+ subscription.
Need more room to store your games and apps? This model comes with 256GB of storage space and saves you $50.
In our Meta Quest 3S review, we named it the best entry-level VR headset around, and it's not just because of its affordable price. It sports the same performance as the Quest 3, all wrapped up in a compact design.
With Batman: Arkham Shadow being included in this bundle, you'll be playing one of the best Meta Quest 3 games we've played. Playing as Batman is one thing, but Arkham Shadows is true to its "Arkham" legacy, with a great story, thrilling combat and an all new location filled with secrets to explore. It's one of those VR games you'll want to fully complete.
Meanwhile, the free 3-month trial of Meta Horizon+ will give you access to an expansive catalog of games you can play instantly, plus two curated titles every month, and exclusive deals. (After your trial is up, you can cancel or pay $59.99/year for the service or $7.99/month).
In addition to games, the Quest 3S is also great for streaming shows on Netflix and more. While we've found my Quest 3S to have a short battery life and be uncomfortable to wear after long sessions, you can always grab a VR battery strap to boost playtime and comfort.
This Meta Quest 3S deal is a must for anyone looking to get into VR or has yet to experience becoming Batman (it's an absolute treat).
