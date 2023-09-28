Meta Quest 3 games — everything we know so far

Launching on October 10, the Meta Quest 3 is almost upon us. 40% slimmer than its predecessor the Meta Quest 2, and packing in full-color video passthrough, there's every chance it could soon top our list of the best VR headsets.

The Quest 3 looks like it will amass a strong games line-up in the coming months. Below, we take you through the VR titles that have been confirmed for the headset, most of which should be out before the end of the year.

Arashi: Castles of Sin - Final Cut

(Image credit: Endeavor One)

Developer: Endeavor One

Endeavor One Release date: TBA 2023

An ultra-violent VR adventure where you take on the role of a deadly shinobi. Mixing action and stealth, it's your job to slice and dice your way through feudal Japan as your master assassin attempts to take out the Six Oni of Iga.

Arizona Sunshine 2

(Image credit: Vertigo Games)

Developer: Vertigo Games

Vertigo Games Release date: TBA 2023

A sequel to 2016's zombie hit, Arizona Sunshine 2 is an undead-slaughtering first-person shooter. Slay hordes of slavering ghouls across baking deserts in a game that looks perfectly suited to the Meta Quest 3. Also, the main character is accompanied by a German Shepherd, so it's already captured our doggo-loving hearts.

Asgard's Wrath 2

(Image credit: Sanzaru)

Developer: Sanzaru

Sanzaru Release date: TBA

Due out before the end of the year, this action-RPG is set in Ancient Egypt, and sees your Cosmic Guardian attempting to track down the legendary trickster Loki. Physics-based combat and puzzle-solving are the order of the day here. Oh, and apparently battles against colossal crabs.

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

(Image credit: Red Storm Entertainment)

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Red Storm Entertainment Release date: November 16, 2023

Assassin's Creed embraces VR in a game that's heavily focused on first-person parkour and death from above. Nexus is certainly aiming for a fan-pleasing path, as it embraces legendary characters from the series' past. Not only will you get to reprise the role of Assassin's Creed 2's beloved Ezio, but the game also features Connor from Assassin's Creed 3 and Kassandra from Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Dungeons of Eternity

(Image credit: Othergate)

Developer: Othergate

Othergate Words: TBA 2023

A hack-n-slash VR quest that spices its action up thanks to randomly-generated dungeons. While you can choose to take on the game's chambers, trap rooms and combat arenas on your lonesome, Dungeons of Eternity also supports three-player co-op.

I Expect You to Die 3: Cog in the Machine

(Image credit: Schell Games)

Developer: Schell Games

Schell Games Release date: TBA 2023

A spy-centric VR puzzler set around freeing yourself from espionage-themed escape rooms. So probably not a game for claustrophobics, then. This gadget-based puzzle series has always provided inventive giggles, so we're looking forward to getting our heads wrapped around this when it launches on Meta Quest 3.

Lego Bricktales

(Image credit: Thunderfall Games)

Developer: Thunderfall Games

Thunderfall Games Release date: December 7, 2023

A dream for diorama fans, even if the brick is going to hit the fan in this lovely little puzzle adventure. Thunderfall’s cute gem was already a hoot in 2D, so playing on Meta Quest 3 can only increase the immersion of solving brick-based conundrums in this adorable block builder.

Outta Hand

(Image credit: Capricia Productions)

Developer: Capricia Productions

Capricia Productions Release date: September 28, 2023

VR games certainly love their virtual arms, and Outta Hand is certainly no exception. This wacky platformer sees you play as one of the Hand-People: a race of alien lifeforms who happen to be blessed with exceedingly long appendages. This means they can jump huge heights and leap through the air like boggle-eyed versions of the Incredible Hulk. If you're prone to motion sickness, this one might be a challenge to get through playing on Meta Quest 3.

Samba de Amigo (VR)

(Image credit: Sonic Team)

Developer: Sonic Team

Sonic Team Release date: TBA 2023

If you're a Whiplash-level musical talent, you'll absolutely beast this rhythm action game. Samba de Amigo should make good use of the Meta Quest 3's Touch controllers, as they'll act as virtual maracas while you shake your stuff to 40 tunes, with more songs to follow thanks to post-launch DLC.

The 7th Guest VR

(Image credit: Vertigo Games)

Developer: Vertigo Games

Vertigo Games Release date: October 18, 2023

The classic '90s mystery game is back in VR form, in a title that centers around six guests being welcomed to a spooky mansion where foul play is quickly afoot. Murderous puzzles are on the menu here, so keep your eyes peeled for candlesticks or any other Cluedo-inspired implements that could potentially prove deadly.

Vampire The Masquerade - Justice

(Image credit: Fast Travel Games)

Developer: Fast Travel Games

Fast Travel Games Release date: Nov 2, 2023

A stealthy VR open-ended quest where you play as a demon who likes to slurp down the red stuff. Set in Venice, your vamp can use abilities, like Shadow Traps, to outwit their prey before going to town on their juicy jugulars.