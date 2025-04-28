Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be the thinnest foldable ever made

2025 is shaping up to be the year of the thin phone, and we’re talking about more than just the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air. There may be another surprisingly thin smartphone on the way — the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

According to leaker @TheGalox_, who goes by Anthony (via SamMobile), the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will measure just 8.2mm in its folded state. Not only is that 4mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it’s almost half as thick as the original Galaxy Fold from 2019.

Folded thicknessGalaxy Fold: 17.1mmGalaxy Z Fold2: 16.8mmGalaxy Z Fold3: 16mmGalaxy Z Fold4: 15.8mmGalaxy Z Fold5: 13.4mmGalaxy Z Fold6: 12.2mmGalaxy Z Fold7: 8.2mmZ Fold7 will be under half as thick as the Galaxy Fold was. It is also the biggest improvement in a year pic.twitter.com/2ur2GQnrv3April 27, 2025

This would also make the phone 0.7mm thinner than the Oppo Find N5 — which currently holds the crown of “world’s thinnest foldable phone”.

While Anthony didn’t mention the thickness of an unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 7, we can assume that it’ll be at least half as thick again — or around 4.1mm. If that’s the case, it would make it just 0.1mm thinner than the unfolded Find N5.

This is unbelievably thin

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Find N5 is notable for being so thin it’s only slightly thicker than a USB-C port. So for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to potentially be even thinner, even marginally so, would be quite the accomplishment.

If phone makers keep this up, the thickness of foldable phones is going to plateau. You can’t make a phone thinner than its charging port, after all. Not unless you get rid of it and find a workaround — but I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

The question is whether Samsung will actually manage this on the Z Fold 7. Previous rumors suggested the phone would be around 9mm thick when folded and 4.5mm when unfolded.

That’s still noticeably thinner than the Z Fold 6, and would be quite the accomplishment. It’s also a lot more believable as far as rumors go.

What else we can expect from Z Fold 7

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

There have been a number of big rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in recent weeks. From what we can gather, the phone will take a lot of inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, That includes a larger 8-inch display, 6.5-inch cover display and a 200MP main camera lens — the first for a Galaxy Z Fold phone.

Other rumors include an improved under-display camera, improved durability, a stronger foldable screen and a far less prominent display crease than we’re used to from a Samsung foldable.

On top of that we’re almost certainly going to see the return of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and some kind of One UI software. Though rumors claim it may be One UI 8, rather than (the still rather new) One UI 7.

As for a release date, the recent rumors suggest an early July launch event is on the cards. That means we don’t have that long to wait to find out what’s going on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its flippable sibling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

