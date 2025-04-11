Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 — leaker just revealed 11 changes that add up to a major upgrade

As the defacto leader in the foldable phone space for years, Samsung has seemingly been happy to incrementally upgrade its flagship foldables.

However, as we've seen from the efforts of Huawei and OnePlus, there is room for improvement, especially over the largely lackluster Galaxy Z Fold 6.

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 coming later this summer, Samsung may finally be ready to truly upgrade its main foldable and take back the title of best foldable phone.

A post from the TheGalox_ on X (spotted by GSMArena) claims that the Z Fold 7 will feature a bevy of updates that might make the high price worth the squeeze.

Here's the list of Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumored upgrades:

4.5mm thickness when unfolded

8-inch interior display; 6.5-inch cover screen

200MP main camera

One UI 8 operating system out of the box

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Stronger display

Smaller crease

Upgraded under display camera

Bigger vapor chamber

Improved speakers and vibration motor

Improved water & dust resistance

It's an interesting set of rumors from TheGalox, seeming to confirm some rumors, refute others and introducing new ones.

One UI 8, for example, has been rumored to launch with the Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 this summer. While the One UI 7 rollout has largely been a disaster, it sounds like Samsung is ready get OneUI 8 out the door. There's no guarantees there though with how messy the release of One UI 7 has been.

As One UI 8 will be based on Android 16, we'll get a bit more confirmation in May during Google I/O 2025 where we should get more information about the next version of Android.

The 200MP main camera would be a massive upgrade, much stronger than the current 50MP main camera in the Z Fold 6. A more powerful main camera would make the Z Fold 7 feel more like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

TheGalox also claims that the Z Fold 6 will offer a better under-display camera, though we're not sure how much better.

Another notable upgrade would be the rumored 8-inch interior display, which would be a huge jump from the 7.6-inch panel on the Z Fold 6.

Samsung Display showed off a near crease-less foldable screen during MWC 2025, though it was unclear at the time if that would show up on the Z Fold 7. Still, Samsung was already reportedly working on significantly reducing the crease.

Outlook

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Assuming this leak is accurate, it's a lot of upgrades for a phone that needs it. Though in aggregate, all of these rumors have been suggested by other leakers previously.

Still, all of these upgrades are necessary for a phone that disappointed with its higher price last year. With U.S. tariffs potentially bumping up the price even more, Samsung needs to justify the cost to consumers who may be wary about upgrading, and an incremental update won't cut it.

If Samsung keeps the same schedule as last year, we'll find out more in July when Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7.