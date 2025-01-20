OnePlus Open 2 images reveal just how thin this foldable phone could be

We’ve already heard rumors that the Oppo Find N5, and its western counterpart the OnePlus Open 2, may be the thinnest foldable phone ever released. But judging from a new teaser posted on Chinese social network Weibo, this phone may be as thin as any phone can actually physically be.

The teaser images were posted by Oppo’s Find series product manager, Zhou Yibao. While we don’t get to see the entirety of the Oppo Find N5, we do get an idea of just how thin it actually is. We see it compared to an iPhone of some sort, two silver coins that appear to be Chinese Yuan, and four credit cards stacked together. Most notably we can see that it’s so thin that there’s barely any extra space around the phone’s USB-C port.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo)

Which means there isn’t much more thickness Oppo could remove without ditching that port entirely. Maybe someone could come along and shave off those final fractions of millimeters, but they’re probably not going to gain much while USB-C sticks around in its current form.

Yibao claims that he’s not allowed to say how thick the phone will be, but noted that it might be mentioned in the comments. Rumors have suggested the phone will be thinner than the Honor Magic V3, which is 9.3mm when folded, so if you take what Yibao says at face value he may be suggesting such rumors are correct. Considering a USB-C port is only around 4mm across, my guess is that the phone could be somewhere between 8 and 9mm.

But we won’t know for sure until the phone is actually announced next month. Yibao did confirm that the Find N5 will be getting revealed at some point in February.

Considering this is the Chinese version of the phone, it’s likely that the international model will not be arriving until much later. How much later isn’t clear, but we had a two and a half month gap between the OnePlus 13’s Chinese and global reveals. We could be waiting until around late April or early May if that trend continues — though there’s nothing stopping the phone from arriving much earlier.

