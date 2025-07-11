Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is incredibly thin and light — here's how it stacks up to other slender phones

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a lot of things going for it, from an upgraded camera to AI features that really take advantage of that expansive 8-inch main display.

But one thing that Samsung has touted — and that caught the attention of Mark Spoonauer in his Galaxy Z Fold 7 hands-on for Tom's Guide — is just how thin and light this phone is.

There's a good reason to focus on that particular feature. Foldable phones may offer enlarged screens when they're unfolded, but they can also be cumbersome to carry around. By streamlining the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung can make the case that it's delivering a truly portable foldable phone — one that you don't have to squeeze into a pocket like an overstuffed wallet.

Specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2mm at its thinnest point when you open the phone and 8.9mm when you fold it shut. The phone tips the scales at 215 grams, or 7.5 ounces if you sneer at the metric system.

That's certainly thin and light, but how thin and light is it compared to other devices? To find out, I decided to compare Samsung's newest foldable to other devices in our best Samsung phone rankings. And then, I checked to see how the Galaxy Z Fold 7's dimensions measure up to the best foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. other Samsung devices

(Image credit: Future)

Between the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung's been on a real thin-is-in kick with its last couple of phone releases. So is the Galaxy S25 Edge's claim as the thin new kid in town already over? Well, no — the Galaxy S25 Edge remains a very thin device. (And at $1,099, it's almost half the cost of the $1,999 Z Fold 7.) But open up the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Samsung's new foldable is noticeably thinner.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Phone Dimensions Weight Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm (unfolded) 215 grams Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm (unfolded) 239 grams Galaxy Z Flip 7 166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5mm (unfolded) 189 grams Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded) 187 grams Galaxy S25 Edge 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm 163 grams Galaxy S25 Ultra 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm 218 grams Galaxy Fold (original) 160.9 x 117.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded) 276 grams

The S25 Edge is 5.8mm thin, which is a very slender profile. But that's also 1.6mm thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Not that the Galaxy S25 Edge was Samsung's thinnest phone before the Galaxy Z Fold 7 came along. That honor actually went to the Fold's predecessor, the 5.6mm Galaxy Z Fold 6. But even there, Samsung managed to shed more than 1mm off the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

At 8.2mm thin, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is positively chunk next to the opened Galaxy Z Fold 7. And the Fold is also thinner than both new Galaxy Z Flip 7 models, whether you open or close those phones.

The Galaxy S25 Edge can lay claim to one superlative among the phones listed here — it's the lightest of the bunch at 163 grams. Of course, given the size of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 finds itself at a disadvantage as there's simply more device to weigh compared to a more conventional handset.

Still, that 215-gram weight is still pretty compact for a book-style foldable. In fact, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 weighs less than the 218-gram Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Just for grins, I also included the dimensions for the original Galaxy Fold that came out in 2019 to demonstrate how thin Samsung's foldable has gotten over the last six years. Thar original model weighed in at 276 grams — more than 60 grams heavier than the current version — and it was 6.9mm thick when opened. In essence, Samsung has shrunken the thickness of the Fold model nearly in half over time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. other foldables

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

All right, so the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sets the pace for Samsung phones when it comes to thinness, and it's impressively light for a foldable device. But how do those claims measure up to other top foldables?

For these comparisons, I limited myself to book-style foldables where you open up the phone to reveal a larger screen inside. And while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is certainly well positioned when compared to its main rivals in the U.S., it's got some company in the form of a pair of devices with more limited availability.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Phone Size, unfolded Size, folded Weight Galaxy Z Fold 7 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm 215 grams Galaxy Z Fold 6 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm 239 grams OnePlus Open 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8mm 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7mm 239-245 grams Pixel 9 Pro Fold 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm 257 grams Oppo Find N5 160.9 x 145.6 x 4.2mm 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.9mm 229 grams Honor Magic V5 156.8 x 145.9 x 4.1-4.2mm 156.8 x 74.3 x 8.8-9mm 217-222 grams

Both the OnePlus Open and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 whether the phones are open or closed. In fact, neither the OnePlus nor the Google device break the 10mm mark when folded shut — a closed-up Galaxy Z Fold is 8.9mm thin.

Samsung's latest phone is also lighter than those two rivals — significantly lighter in fact, when compared to the 257-gram Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It's the Oppo Find N5 and Honor Magic V5 where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 faces some stiff competition. The three phones offer essentially the same thickness, though the white model of the Honor Magic V5 is apparently fractionally thinner than the rest.

That said, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 does weigh less than both the Oppo and Honor devices. At 217 grams, the Honor Magic V5 comes awfully close to the Fold's weight, though.

As thin and light as those foldables may be, they're not as easy to get as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Oppo Find N5 is only available in Asia right now, and Oppo has confirmed there are no plans to launch a U.S. version. The Honor Magic V5 is shipping in China, for now, but even a wider release later this year won't include the U.s.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 outlook

Even with a few phones keeping pace with the Galaxy Z Fold 7's design, their lack of wider availability puts the Fold in a unique position.

There are many reasons to consider a foldable phone beyond its portability. But if that's been a major concern of yours, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 certainly addresses that issue. And few peers are around to challenge its claim as the thinnest foldability that's easiest to get your hands on.