Samsung accidentally leaked Galaxy S25 Edge price in the one place almost nobody looks — the terms and conditions

We’ve heard some big rumors about the Galaxy S25 Edge in recent days, including a potential release date and price tag. But we weren’t expecting some new information to leak on Samsung’s own website — and that’s exactly what just happened.

Specifically this is Samsung’s Canadian website, and the info was hidden away in the terms and conditions for a promotion offering 20% off a Galaxy Tab S10 FE for anyone who purchases an eligible Galaxy S25 or home appliance.

The terms include a neat table of eligible S25 devices, and how much they cost. While it appears to have been removed already, Roland Quandt noticed this box also included the Galaxy S25 Edge. Finally, someone reading the T&Cs finally paid off.

According to the image Quandt posted on Bluesky, the 256GB Galaxy S25 Edge will cost CAD $1,679, while the 512GB model will be CAD $1,859. In U.S. dollars that converts to $1,209 and $1,338, respectively. Not accounting for future tariffs, of course.

There’s no guarantee that a direct conversion is what U.S. buyers will be expected to pay. In fact a recent Korean price leak claimed the phone will cost between $1,045 and $1,135 in that region specifically.

But needless to say, it sounds like the new super-slim Galaxy is probably going to cost over $1,000 when it arrives later this year.

That’s not all

(Image credit: YouTube/The Sinza)

The T&Cs also suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be coming with a titanium frame, as previously rumored. The listings also seem to confirm at least two colors: Jet Black and Silver. They’re not the most extravagant color options, but they’ll certainly do.

Evan Blass also posted what looks like a marketing blurb revealing even more information about the S25 Edge. This also mentions titanium, as well as a new “Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2” front.

Again, seemingly confirming rumors Samsung would be employing lightweight materials like ceramic glass.

Blass’s post also mentions a 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus a weight of 163 grams (5.7 ounces). While Samsung is apparently going to hype up the phone’s lightweight design, I should point out that it’s actually only one gram heavier than the regular Galaxy S25. Although to be fair, that's noticeably lighter than both the S25 Plus (190g) and S25 Ultra (218g).

And the thickness? Apparently it’s 5.8mm at its thinnest point. Noticeably thinner than the 7.2mm Galaxy S25. Though it’s not quite as thin as the iPhone 17 Air’s rumored 5.6mm design.

The latest rumors claim that the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch on May 13, with an international launch then scheduled for May 30. So we hopefully don’t have long to wait for Samsung to confirm all these details and tell us what’s going on.