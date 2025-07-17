Forget the iPhone 17 Air — iPhone Fold just tipped to be thinnest iPhone ever
This could be the thinnest iPhone yet
The iPhone 17 Air may be on track to set the record for "world's thinnest iPhone," but it might not hold that title for long. According to a new rumor from leaker Instant Digital, the iPhone Fold could land that title when it arrives next year.
While Ming-Chi Kuo once predicted that the iPhone Fold could be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded, Instant Digital claims the frame is actually 4.8mm — not including any extra thickness from the internal screen's "frame padding."
Even if this means the iPhone Fold inches closer to 5mm in thickness when open, it's still considerably thinner than the iPhone 17 Air's rumored 5.65mm.
Of course we've just seen Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 land with a thickness of just 4.2mm when unfolded. While not the thinnest foldable ever made, it's still pretty darn close.
In fact, considering it's only slightly thicker than a USB-C port, there's only so much more Samsung should shave off the device.
Still, Samsung has had 7 generations to thin down its foldable phones, whereas Apple has yet to release a single one. Assuming Instant Digital is correct about the size, this could be a compelling first foldable phone for Apple.
iPhone Fold rumors are ramping up
We've been hearing a bunch of things about the iPhone Fold recently, which makes the prospect of the foldable arriving next year seem even more likely.
The most notable of which is that the phone could come in under $2,000 — making it cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Analysts predict that the phone could cost somewhere between $1,800 and $2,000. While we can't say how accurate those predictions actually are at this early stage, it gives us hope that the phone may not be quite as expensive as intially feared.
To top it all off, there have been reports that Apple has partnered with Samsung to offer a crease-free foldable display. Ming Chi-Kuo claims that not having that display crease will help the phone stand out from other, more established foldables.
Plus, if Apple wants to succeed in China, where foldables are a lot more common, then it's going to have to do something special.
We've got a ways to go until we find out for sure, but in the meantime you can keep up with the growing number of leaks and rumors in our iPhone Fold hub.
