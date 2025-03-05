Samsung just killed the crease with this breakthrough foldable phone display

The crease has long been one of major flaws of foldables, but Samsung Display may have finally solved that issue with a new design shown off during MWC 2025—and it's possible we could see it featured on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to launch later this summer.

Samsung Display, separate from Samsung Electronics, showcased a creaseless panel on a foldable phone (spotted by Android Central) during the phone-focused conference. While the two are technically their own entities, the electronics division sources its display panels from Samsung Display.

The crease has slowly been disappearing across the foldable phones market for the last couple of years. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a markedly smaller fold than the Fold 5 and competitor Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Oppo's remarkably thin Find N5 is even shallower, though not quite fully eliminated.

What Samsung devices could feature this display?

(Image credit: Future / Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Assuming the panel is actually ready for production, we could see it on the Z Fold 7, which is most likely to launch in July during Samsung's Summer Unpacked event.

That said, while Samsung Display and Electronics are regular partners, they do operate on their own timelines meaning the creaseless display may not have been made in time for the Fold 7, so we might see used on next year's Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Either way, the panel Samsung Display showed during the conference does hint at potential changes for Samsung's future foldables.

The future of foldable displays

From what we can tell, the creaseless panel appears larger than that of the Z Fold 6, decently sizable at 7.6-inches when unfolded.

This suggests that the phone itself will be larger, which would include a larger exterior display. Recent renderings of the Z Fold 7 hint at this which would feature a more standard phone dimensions with a 6.5-inch cover display and 8-inch interior.

Additionally, the shown display appears to have a hole punch design for the selfie-camera which hints at an improved camera. An under display camera is easier to hide when using the full screen. So this change may be a matter of taste when it comes to whether or not its an improvement.

We'll know more this summer whether or not Samsung is ready to introduce the new panel this year or wait until 2026. Either way, it'll be a welcome upgrade.