Samsung just killed the crease with this breakthrough foldable phone display

News
By
published

The long awaited change

Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The crease has long been one of major flaws of foldables, but Samsung Display may have finally solved that issue with a new design shown off during MWC 2025—and it's possible we could see it featured on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to launch later this summer.

Samsung Display, separate from Samsung Electronics, showcased a creaseless panel on a foldable phone (spotted by Android Central) during the phone-focused conference. While the two are technically their own entities, the electronics division sources its display panels from Samsung Display.

The crease has slowly been disappearing across the foldable phones market for the last couple of years. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a markedly smaller fold than the Fold 5 and competitor Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Oppo's remarkably thin Find N5 is even shallower, though not quite fully eliminated.

What Samsung devices could feature this display?

Samsung Display creaseless foldable phone panel

(Image credit: Future / Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Assuming the panel is actually ready for production, we could see it on the Z Fold 7, which is most likely to launch in July during Samsung's Summer Unpacked event.

That said, while Samsung Display and Electronics are regular partners, they do operate on their own timelines meaning the creaseless display may not have been made in time for the Fold 7, so we might see used on next year's Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Either way, the panel Samsung Display showed during the conference does hint at potential changes for Samsung's future foldables.

The future of foldable displays

From what we can tell, the creaseless panel appears larger than that of the Z Fold 6, decently sizable at 7.6-inches when unfolded.

This suggests that the phone itself will be larger, which would include a larger exterior display. Recent renderings of the Z Fold 7 hint at this which would feature a more standard phone dimensions with a 6.5-inch cover display and 8-inch interior.

Additionally, the shown display appears to have a hole punch design for the selfie-camera which hints at an improved camera. An under display camera is easier to hide when using the full screen. So this change may be a matter of taste when it comes to whether or not its an improvement.

We'll know more this summer whether or not Samsung is ready to introduce the new panel this year or wait until 2026. Either way, it'll be a welcome upgrade.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iPhone Flip Concept
iPhone Flip tipped to eliminate the biggest design flaw with foldable phones — here's how
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition opened up
Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 could be a lot like this foldable that already launched
Leaked CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable phone
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 first images leak — here's what they reveal about the new flagship foldable
An image of the OnePlus Open 2 shown next to an unnamed foldable phone as shared by Oppo executive Pete Lau
OnePlus Open 2 teaser just revealed design that blows Galaxy Z Fold 6 — no more crease
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in blue
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors — everything we know so far
Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Z Flip 6 in-hand with outer display showing
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak claims big design changes could be on the way — what we know
Latest in Samsung Phones
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung just killed the crease with this breakthrough foldable phone display
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra astrophotography.
I tried astrophotography on my Galaxy S25 Ultra and I’m not impressed — here’s why
samsung galaxy s25 edge at mwc 2025
I just saw the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge up close — and I'm not impressed
Samsung Galaxy A36 back in Lime
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 debut — bringing more AI to inexpensive phones
Samsung Galaxy A56 back in Light Grey
Samsung Galaxy A56 hands-on review: Watch out, Pixel 9a
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveil date just tipped — here's when it could launch
Latest in News
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung just killed the crease with this breakthrough foldable phone display
Sam Altman
ChatGPT-4.5 delayed in surprise announcement — and it could launch with a controversial new payment model
Green skull on smartphone screen.
Over one million Android devices infected with password-stealing, pre-installed botnet malware — how to stay safe
Switch 2 console and logo
Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window
Apple tvOS 18 new features
New tvOS 18 code hints at Apple's much rumored smart home hub
Gabriel Luna and Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us
'The Last of Us' season 2 will include deleted scenes from the game
More about samsung phones
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra astrophotography.

I tried astrophotography on my Galaxy S25 Ultra and I’m not impressed — here’s why
samsung galaxy s25 edge at mwc 2025

I just saw the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge up close — and I'm not impressed

NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #368 (Thursday, March 6 2025)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #368 (Thursday, March 6 2025)
Sam Altman
ChatGPT-4.5 delayed in surprise announcement — and it could launch with a controversial new payment model
Green skull on smartphone screen.
Over one million Android devices infected with password-stealing, pre-installed botnet malware — how to stay safe
Switch 2 console and logo
Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window
&#039;Deli Boys&#039; stars (from left) Saagar Shaikh as Raj, Asif Ali as Mir and Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky
How to watch 'Deli Boys' online – stream the criminal chaos online from anywhere in the world
Gabriel Luna and Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us
'The Last of Us' season 2 will include deleted scenes from the game
Apple tvOS 18 new features
New tvOS 18 code hints at Apple's much rumored smart home hub
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review.
Google Pixel 10 just tipped for a new AI assistant called Pixel Sense
Photo of a cute dog ahead of Crufts 2025
Crufts 2025: How to watch live streams of the world's greatest dog show as it returns to the NEC, Birmingham
Press
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now