Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 just tipped to launch with One UI 8 — what we know

Samsung’s One UI 7 rollout has been a bit of a mess. Not only did it arrive super late it isn’t scheduled to roll out to non-Galaxy S25 devices until sometime later this week. Thankfully, it sounds like we may not have to suffer the same issues with One UI 8.

According to sources speaking to SamMobile, One UI 8 might arrive on the next wave of Samsung foldables. While it isn’t clear what this means for existing devices, those sources believe that both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will come running One UI 8 out of the box.

That’s quite a speedy turnaround, considering reports of the behind-the-scenes issues getting One UI 7 ready for release. But it’s not that surprising considering the accelerated release of Android 16, which should provide the foundation of One UI 8.

Google has promised that Android 16 will arrive significantly earlier this year. While it hasn’t confirmed exactly when the update will roll out to Pixel phones, rumors suggest that it could be some time in late May or June.

The fact that the beta has already entered platform stability, which usually doesn’t happen until early summer, fits nicely with that timeline. However, we’ll likely find out more at Google I/O, which starts on May 20.

When should we expect One UI 8?

With that in mind it makes sense that One UI 8 would also arrive earlier. If SamMobile’s sources are correct then the delayed launch of One UI 7 may not have that much of an impact.

However, it’s unclear when One UI 8 might roll out to other phones following the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7’s debut. While we’d hope it would happen fairly quickly, that’s not guaranteed.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we saw with the Galaxy S25 and One UI 7, there’s every possibility One UI 8 won’t get a wider release until much later.

We don’t know exactly when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will launch, but we’re expecting them both to arrive at some point in the summer. The only question is when, since Samsung’s Summer Unpacked events tend to move around depending on what’s happening during a given year.

Last year's Samsung Unpacked event in Paris for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 was on July 10, so we could see similar timing this year.

Be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 hubs for all the latest news and rumors about both phones.