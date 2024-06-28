Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leaked images dazzle in multiple color options

Samsung hasn't done a great job keeping the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 under wraps. We just saw a price leak for the devices, and now many new images have shown off the phone in various color options. And both of these leaks come from pretty reliable sources, which means they could be the real deal.

Noted leaker Evan Blass (via 9To5Google) posted rendered images on social media and in his newsletter late Thursday night that showed the devices in impressive detail. Shortly after the Blass leak, more photos were posted on WinFuture showing additional colors of both upcoming folables.

Both Samsung foldable phones are expected to be revealed at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, but the latest leaks have left little to the imagination.

(Image credit: Winfuture)

Based on the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colors are pink, dark navy blue and silver. The Z Flip 6 color choices are bright and lively, with the phone reportedly coming in silver, green, light blue and yellow.

While those are the leaked colors shown off in these images, more colors could be available for each device. Sometimes, Samsung will drop website-only colors that could have been held back from these leaks, so we'll have to wait until the event in July to find out for sure.

(Image credit: Winfuture)

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently only available in three colors, so it's possible these could be all the options. You can get the Z Fold 5 in Phantom Black, Icy Blue and Cream. If the leak is accurate, a pink option in the Z Fold 6 would be a sizable departure from the subdued colors offered by the previous model.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available in four colors, which is the same number of possibilities shown in the leaks. The Flip 5 comes in Lavender, Graphite, Cream and Mint. As mentioned, the Z Flip 6 leaked colors are bright, which follows the trend of the previous model.

We won't have to wait long to get the official word on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip colors. We're less than two weeks away from the next Unpacked event where foldables should take center stage alongside the Galaxy Ring and potentially new Galaxy Watch models.