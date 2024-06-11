Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 color options leak — what we know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 could be just weeks away, with July 10 rumored to be the date of the big reveal. But you don't have to wait until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event to pick what color you want. Noted leaker Evan Blass just reconfirmed the color options available for Samsung's upcoming foldable phones.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will launch in Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Yellow colors, Blass said in an X (formerly Twitter) post this week. Mint seems to be a refreshing color, released in a number of new phones, including Google’s Pixel 8 lineup. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you'll have the choice between Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow.

All of those options should be widely available, but Blass added that both phones will come in a few additional shades exclusive to Samsung's online store. He said both devices will be available in White and Crafted Black while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also be sold in Peach if you buy your phone directly from Samsung.

We've seen these color options mentioned before by display analyst Ross Young, who also has a great track record with these kinds of rumors. Back in April, he leaked new color and storage options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

ICYMI, the upcoming Z-series foldables will be sold in the following colors:Flip6: blue, mint, silver shadow, & yellow.Fold6: navy, pink, & silver shadow.In addition, both models will be offered exclusively online in white and crafted black, with the Flip6 also adding peach.June 11, 2024

Last year, Samsung introduced four online-exclusive colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 5: Gray, Blue, Green, or Yellow. It's possible that Blass is missing one color from the full list we'll see at launch, though it's equally possible that Samsung could cut back to three special colors this year.

The Pink color option is a bit of a departure for Samsung. The company usually sticks to more understated hues for its Galaxy Z Fold series, reserving the more bold color options for the Flip series. Case in point, last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched in Phantom Black, Cream (off-white), and Icy Blue (pastel blue), with Samsung offering a darker blue and gray as online exclusives. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offered the standard black and off-white color options along with brighter hues like Mint and Lavender. So it seems Samsung may start embracing more expressive color options for the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Of course, we'll have to take all of this with a grain of salt for now. We’ll most likely see both of these phones officially revealed at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Samsung normally announces its foldables in late summer, but rumor has it the Korean company wants to get the new phones out ahead of the Samsung-sponsored 2024 Olympic Games.

