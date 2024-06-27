Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 prices could be way higher than we thought

There's more bad news for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6's pricing, as both seem to be getting substantially more expensive according to leaked European pricing.

The Euro values for the combined five different storage variants of the two new foldables were shared by X user Sudhanshu Ambhore and Smartprix. Although the listings have now been deleted, we still have a record of the prices.

Apparently the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will start at €2,200, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at €1,330. The full costs, and a comparison with the actual launch pricing of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, is in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy Z Fold 6 Euro pricing (rumored) €2,200, €2,330, €2,580 Galaxy Z Fold 5 Euro pricing (at launch) €1,900, €2,040, €2,280 Galaxy Z Flip 6 Euro pricing (rumored) €1330, €1,450 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Euro pricing (at launch) €1,200, €1,340

Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Europe, the new versions' pricing is €300 and €130 higher for the base models, with the price increase decreasing slightly for the higher storage variants. Not the news we wanted to hear considering how expensive these phones already are.

Sadly, these prices match somewhat with a previous rumor that there would be a $100 price increase for both foldables. It's not clear why the European market may be seeing a larger price hike than the U.S., but wherever the numbers end up, it seems like they're going up rather than staying the same.

Is the price hike justified?

A good crop of upgrades could make any price increase worthwhile, but it looks as if only one of the phones is actually getting substantial changes. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 appears to be getting a new chipset and a refreshed design, plus a possible Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model, which isn't a huge amount. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 meanwhile is tipped to get a new chip, a larger battery, 12GB RAM by default and a new 512GB storage version, plus a 50MP main camera over the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is more than you'd expect for a single generation's upgrade.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event, where we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 emerge, is in the calendar for July 10th. The two foldables could fade into the background due to the expected appearance of the brand-new Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra wearables, but we'll be putting them through their paces regardless to see if they can continue to hold their high positions on our best foldable phones guide.

