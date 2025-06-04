Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaks just tipped launch date, specs and colors

All eyes may be on the just announced Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, but don't forget about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. We just got a bunch of leaks related to these two foldables centering around their possible release dates, specs and color options.

Just days ago, rumors pointed at Samsung keeping the prices for its foldable phones unchanged — while today’s leak indicates that the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 could launch on July 10.

This date is what reliable leaker Ice Universe has shared, but there’s debate around it because of time zone differences between South Korea and the east of the U.S. Regardless, this date lines up to the timeframe that a report mentioned back in late April.

Additionally, other leaks give us more detail around the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s storage and color options. The leaks from WinFuture and tipster Arsène Lupin indicate that the base model would be accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with two additional options: 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage.



How about Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors? The new foldable is tipped to come in black, blue, coral red and silver.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaks

For Sammy’s flip-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the leaks report that it’ll come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM — with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Color options could include black, blue and coral red.

Interestingly, there’s also mention about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which rumors have been painting as a low cost alternative. In fact, it’s tipped to be equipped with only 8GB of RAM and in either 128GB or 256GB storage capacities. While it’s shocking to fathom a foldable phone packing 8GB of RAM, this could be one of the trade offs to get its price down to meet Samsung’s target.

Samsung’s coming off the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge and following up after Motorola’s release of its Razr 2025 models, so a launch in July for its foldable phones would be enough time to get people excited about these new devices.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all the latest rumors around the Galaxy Fold 7, Flip 7 and Fold Ultra.