Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 color and storage options leaked — what we know

Previously, a number of colors for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 were leaked for Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones. The original leaker, display analyst Ross Young, is amending his original reports with new color names and different colors.

As seen by Android Central, the original colors Young hinted at were Dark Blue, Light Pink and Silver for the Z Fold 6. The Z Flip 6 is supposedly coming in Light Blue, Light Green, Silver and Yellow.

Young’s update indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will still launch in blue, green, silver and yellow. However, light green is now called Mint, and Silver is called Silver Shadow. Young added three new colors to the list: Crafted Black, Peach and White. Mint seems to be a refreshing color, released in a number of new phones, including Google’s Pixel 8 lineup.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colorways leaked were dark blue, light pink and silver. Dark blue is now called navy and silver is getting the Sonic treatment as well with Silver Shadow. The Z Fold 6 is also getting Crafted Black and White.

(Image credit: Future)

In total that’s five colors for the Z Fold 6 and seven for the Z Flip 6. For comparison, the Z Fold 5 comes in five colors, and the Z Flip 5 comes in eight.

In addition to the colors, Ross Young casually tipped storage options for both the Flip 6 and the Fold 6. Up to now we haven’t had any information about possible storage capacities for either phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in three tiers: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Based on Young’s report, Samsung is keeping those same tiers for the Z Fold 6. Similarly, the Z Flip 6 is keeping the same tiers as the Flip 5, with either 256GB or 512GB as an option.

We’ll most likely see both of these phones officially revealed in early July. Samsung normally announces its foldables in late summer, but the rumor is that the Korean company wants to get the new phones out ahead of the Paris Olympics.

We’re also waiting to see if Samsung announces a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra model or a hinted FE-style version. Either would be the first addition to Samsung’s foldable lines since 2019. For more updates be sure to check out our Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 hubs that are regularly updated with the latest news.