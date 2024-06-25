Samsung Unpacked announced for July 10 — get ready for the biggest Samsung event in years

Samsung plans to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris in two weeks' time. And while the latest Galaxy foldable phones are sure to be announced at the July 10 event, we're expecting a whole lot more to appear.

The summer 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event gets underway at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST on Wednesday, July 10. As is the custom with Unpacked events, Samsung plans to live stream the proceedings on YouTube as well from its online newsroom.

Typically, summer Unpacked events showcase the latest foldable phones from Samsung, and this year should be no exception, as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are both rumored to be nearing a release date. But in addition to specifically calling out new Galaxy Z phones, Samsung's invitation for the July 10 event references the "entire Galaxy ecosystem," raising expectations that more than just phones are on the agenda.

Whatever hardware Samsung does announce on July 10 figures to include AI-powered capabilities. Samsung is promising "a new phase of mobile AI" with the upcoming product launches. In addition to the silhouette of a foldable device, the invitation for Unpacked also features the increasingly familiar Galaxy AI logo.

Galaxy Unpacked: What we expect

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Normally, new foldable phones would be the headlines at an Unpacked event, but rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 make these sound like pretty run-of-the-mill updates, at least in terms of hardware changes.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will probably see the biggest upgrade, with reports that its main camera will get a boost to 50MP, up from the 12MP sensor Samsung has always used on the Flip. A new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will likely power the phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should see that same chipset upgrade, and there are rumors that Samsung is going to change the aspect ratio on the cover display. A wider aspect ratio might make that screen easier to use, particularly for typing.

The biggest addition to the foldables could be new Galaxy AI capabilities, as Samsung continues its push into artificial intelligence features. The company has confirmed that AI will be a major focus for these two phones, even hinting there might by Galaxy AI additions that take advantage of the unique foldable form factors.

(Image credit: Future)

Galaxy Ring: Samsung already teased its new Galaxy Ring wearable at the January Unpacked event and gave an up-close look at the Ring's appearance during February's Mobile World Congress. At the July 10 Unpacked, we should find out more about the Galaxy Ring, including what it costs — somewhere between $300 and $350, rumors claim — and what it can do.

A potential rival to the Oura Ring, the Galaxy Ring is supposed to monitor health data, with rumors pointing to heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Samsung has already talked about a My Vitality Score feature that would take workout data and sleep stats to calculate your alertness.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra: A smartwatch lineup refresh also seems likely given that Samsung likes to launch new watches in the latter half of each year. The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to switch to a square design and introduce a new processor that should bolster performance and battery life. Rumored new features include sleep apnea detection and integration with the Galaxy Ring.

It's the Galaxy Watch Ultra that might be the bigger story, as Samsung is being tipped to produce an Apple Watch Ultra rival of its own. Samsung has basically confirmed that such a device is in its plans, though we're still waiting to hear what sort of features will distinguish it from the regular Galaxy Watch — blood sugar monitoring is one of the more intriguing rumored features.

(Image credit: AffinityNexa/Samsung)

Other possibilities: New foldable phones, smartwatches and a brand new wearable would already make for a pretty crowded Galaxy Unpacked, but there could be other products waiting in the wings as well. Regulatory filings indicate that Samsung has 14- and 16-inch versions of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge in the works, so Samsung could show a version of its laptop powered by a Snapdragon X Elite chip.

Anytime you get phone releases, there's the possibility of accessories, especially since Samsung has gone a long time in between Galaxy Buds updates. (While the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 came out last year, the Galaxy Buds 2 have been around since 2021.) You'd imagine that earbuds would be a fertile ground for the kind of Galaxy AI features Samsung likes to include.

Galaxy Unpacked deals

Even before Galaxy Unpacked gets underway, Samsung is offering a deal on whatever products get announced during the July 10 event. Beginning today (June 25) and running up until Galaxy Unpacked, you can reserve a space to buy one of the products Samsung announces now, and you'll get a $50 instant credit, plus the chance to save up to $1,500 on your pre-order.

Get a $50 instant credit from Samsung

Between now and July 10, register at Samsung.com to preorder any product announced at Galaxy Unpacked in July, and you'll get a $50 instant credit to apply to your purchase. You can also save up to $1,500 on any pre-orders and enter a sweepstakes to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card.

Registration is free — all you provide Samsung is your name and email address, and it saves you a space in line to pre-order any new releases after their announced. Reserving a spot at Samsung.com also makes you eligible for a drawing to win a $5,00 gift card at Samsung.