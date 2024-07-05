How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024 online live — Galaxy Z Fold 6, Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring and more

The time has finally come to officially find out what Samsung has in store for all of its devices that aren't in the Galaxy S lineup. If you watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024 event online this Wednesday (July 10), you can find out exactly what Samsung has in store for its next foldable phones and wearable products.

The main focus of Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024 will most likely be Samsung's new foldable phones. Rumors about the phones have been percolating for so long that you may feel you've already seen the handsets on store shelves. There are still some questions to be answered — like how Galaxy AI will be optimized for foldable phones.

Other devices might steal the thunder from the foldable lineup, including the Samsung Galaxy Ring and a new premium smartwatch.

Samsung is holding this year's edition of Galaxy Unpacked Summer in Paris, France, and Tom's Guide will be there in person to cover the event. If you can't make it there, Samsung is more than happy to bring the show to you with a live stream of Galaxy Unpacked. Here's what you need to know to watch it.

Where you can watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream

Galaxy Unpacked takes place Wednesday, July 10, with a live event in Paris, France. Unpacked gets underway at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT/1 p.m. GMT.

Samsung plans to live stream Galaxy Unpacked, so you can watch the event from the company's YouTube channel. There you'll find the official live stream for Galaxy Unpacked, along with teaser videos hinting at some of the likely features.

In addition to YouTube, Samsung typically posts a video of the event in its online newsroom.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung generally holds two Galaxy Unpacked events every year. The first one takes place early in the year and is focused on the main Galaxy S lineup. This year's version unveiled the Galaxy S24 series.

Usually, the summer version of Galaxy Unpacked takes place in August. However, this year is being bumped up to July. Samsung is a major sponsor of this year's edition of the Olympics. We imagine the Korean company is looking to release its new devices of ahead of the Parisian version of the international sports competition, which starts on July 26.

Here's what we're expecting to see.

Foldable phones

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

Both of Samsung's foldable phone lines are getting updates this summer.

The more expensive model will be the Galaxy Z Fold 6. There might be two models announced, the standard model and a premium Z Fold 6 Ultra. Current rumors mostly suggest solid, if iterative, upgrades, including the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 7.6-inch inner display.

However, Samsung has announced that they will be optimizing Galaxy AI for foldable phones. How significant the AI tricks turn out to be may make the Z Fold 6 a worthwhile purchase.

With a more durable screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may also feature a larger 3.4-inch exterior display. Like the Z Fold 6, the Z Flip 6 is supposed to get optimized AI that will also run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The biggest upgrade for the Z Flip 6 may be improved cameras with a powerful zoom and a 50MP main camera sensor.

Smartwatches

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung should also debut two new smartwatches.

The standard Galaxy Watch 7 was rumored to get a major redesign, but recently revealed images show a familiar aesthetic. Despite the similar look, the Galaxy Watch 7 is not expected to just be an iterative release.

The latest in Samsung's smartwatch lineup is rumored to have a stronger battery and markedly better performance thanks to the recently announced Exynos W1000 chip. Alongside the new Wear OS 5 combined with the Samsung OneUI Watch 6 update the Galaxy Watch 7 should perform much better than previous editions of the watch.

Usually Samsung releases a standard version and a "Classic" version of their smartwatches. However, this year's classic version might be replaced by the new Galaxy Watch Ultra, which looks poised to take on Apple's Watch Ultra series.

Beyond a premium price point and a squared off design, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will have all the same features as the Watch 7. We're looking forward to seeing what features Samsung announces to differentiate the two smartwatches.

Galaxy Ring

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The new Galaxy Ring may steal the thunder at this year's event.

There were rumors before the last Galaxy Unpacked that the Galaxy Ring launch alongside the Galaxy S24 series. It made a brief appearance but that was about it. We got a later teaser at MWC 2024, but that was only a physical display.

The health-focused wearable should provide similar tracking features to a Galaxy Watch, and may provide a way for people who don't want larger devices to get into health and fitness tracking.

The big question is how the Ring will integrate into the Galaxy ecosystem with the phones and the watches.

Galaxy Buds 3

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Other than brand new devices, the product from Samsung that will see the biggest change are the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds.

The last few iterations of the Galaxy Buds have featured a bean-esque design. However, Samsung appears to be adding stems to the earbuds making them look a lot like Apple's AirPods.

The design is more angular than Apple's aesthetic, and in the silver color that they might debut in, looks a lot like a Cybertruck.

The stems should add a better microphone and controls. The buds are also expected to get a better battery and improved ANC.

Galaxy Unpacked preorder deals

Whatever Samsung winds up announcing, you have the opportunity to save money. Considering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are rumored to be getting a price hike, those extra savings could come in handy.

