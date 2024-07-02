Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Everything we know so far

Since 2019, Samsung has used the same bean-esque design for the Galaxy Buds line of earbuds. With the third generation, Samsung is giving the series a design overhaul that looks very AirPod.

It looks like the Galaxy Buds 3 will be sporting a new set of stems with a better microphone and precise controls. We can expect the earbuds to tie in with Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem.

When the Buds 3 finally arrive, it could be a way for Android users to enjoy AirPod-like earbuds.

Here's everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 cheat sheet: Biggest rumors

Release date prediction: July 2024 launch, August 2024 release

Price prediction: $140, $240 for the Pro model

Features: Galaxy AI integration, better controls, improved microphone, bigger battery

Smart features: Compatibility with Galaxy devices

Design: Available in black or white

The Galaxy Buds 3 are likely to get an official announcement during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked summer 2024 event, which is scheduled for July 10.

Samsung has not been as consistent with release dates for the Galaxy Buds line as they have for other products. That said, the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro were announced in July of 2021 and 2022, respectively and released in August.

Assuming Samsung debuts the earbuds at the Unpacked event, we expect they will officially release in August like the Buds 2 models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: How much will they cost?

The Galaxy Buds 3 has flown under the radar as interest has been in Samsung's next two foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We don't have any indicators of how much the new earbuds would cost, but we can guess based on the previously released models.

The Buds 2, which were released in 2021, launched at $139. The Pro models, released in 2022, came out at $229.

Hopefully, Samsung sticks close to those price points, but this year's trend has been for tech companies to raise prices. The foldables above are supposedly seeing $100 increases.

The Pro version is supposed to compete directly with Apple's AirPods, which sell for $249. If Samsung isn't undercutting Apple in price, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Galaxy Buds 3 matched the AirPods.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Design

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

As mentioned above, the surprising move Samsung appears to be making with the Galaxy Buds 3 is to add stems, specifically to the Pro model. It's unclear if the standard Buds 3 will also gain sticks. We can't imagine Samsung splitting the earbuds market with two drastically differently designed earbuds in the same line, though.

Adding the stems to make the Buds 3 Pro look more like AirPods is a significant overhaul from the regular bean-looking form factor featured by the company's earbuds.

The leaked images show that the earbuds will come in white or black. We're certain Samsung will have unique names like Pearl and Graphite.

The leaks in the charging case show a dark grey case with a clear plastic lid. The design appears to be similar to the charging case for the Apple AirPods, but with the stem design, we imagine it's a pretty standard way to hold the earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Possible new features

In general, it sounds like the Galaxy Buds 3 will get improvements across the board. Again, not much has leaked out about what's in the new earbuds, but here is what we're expecting to see:

Hi-res audio: The Buds 3 could get new internal drivers to improve the sound. Both earbuds should have "Ultra High-Quality Sound" at 24-bit/96kHz (per an Android Headlines leak).

Improved battery life: It was speculated that adding the stems gives Samsung more room to add a bigger battery. The Buds 2 Pro only had five hours of charge with ANC on. Turning it off extended battery life to eight hours. We've seen some claims of seven hours and 30 minutes from the case (with ANC off).

AI integration: Like many companies, Samsung is leaning hard into AI, and it's expected that some form of Galaxy AI integration will be added to the Galaxy Buds 3. We've only seen a promo image proclaiming AI integration with the earbuds. However, other earbuds utilize ChatGPT, and it is not hard to imagine Samsung working with Google's Gemini or another AI chatbot.

Support and resistance: It sounds like the earbuds have a dust and water resistance rating of IP57. The sets will have Bluetooth 5.4 and Auto Switch, a Samsung feature that allows for jumping between Galaxy devices via Bluetooth.

Noise canceling: The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features active noise cancelling, and the Galaxy Buds 3 should also feature ANC. How it will improve is up for debate.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: What we'd like to see

(Image credit: AffinityNexa/Samsung)

We don't know exactly what new features Samsung is bringing to the Galaxy Buds 3, but here are a couple that we hope will feature:

Live translation: We don't know precisely how Samsung will integrate AI, but live translation is the obvious choice. There have been reports that Samsung is working on this.

Battery life: The battery life needs to improve on the next iteration of the Galaxy Buds, and with the rumors of a larger battery, we're excited to see if it gets better.

Health tracking: We've seen some random speculation that Samsung might add health tracking, similar to what Apple is rumored to add to the next Airpods.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Outlook

Samsung has been competing with Apple in the earbuds space since they released the first Galaxy Buds, but with the addition of the stems, the Korean company is going for the AirPod market.

The headphones should appeal to Android users who want AirPod-esque quality earbuds without getting into the Apple ecosystem.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 will be a turning point for Samsung and its earbuds lineup. Will it be successful? We can't imagine the earbuds taking a step back, but adding stems and staying pat otherwise might not be enough.

We still have time before the July 10th Galaxy Unpacked event, so new leaks might pop up between now and then. Stay tuned.

