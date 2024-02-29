Samsung reportedly working on a Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Ultra' edition — what we know

Samsung could be aiming to add another foldable phone alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, namely a potential Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

This isn’t a new concept, with there being rumors about a potential second Fold model being introduced for a while, but it was assumed that it would take the form of a cheaper FE-style model. However, a recent article from WinFuture has speculated that we could instead see a more expensive Ultra model coming to consumers.

The idea of introducing a more expensive foldable might seem like a mistake considering the already high cost of foldable phones. However, Samsung has reportedly dominated a record-breaking third quarter for the foldable smartphone market, according to Phone Arena's Alan Friedman, so it might be the perfect time.

Q6, Q6a, B6February 28, 2024 See more

Add to this a recent leak from known tipster Max Jambor where he lists three model designations that relate to the Z series and there is some evidence that something might be coming. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been supposedly designated as “Q6” by Samsung, while the Z Flip 6 is “B6”. It is unknown what "Q6a" currently refers to as there is no model with that designation that we know of.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

It should be noted that this is all relatively shaky at this point. There is not a lot of information about a third Z series phone, and no other tipster has made any mention of the possibility. However, the introduction of a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could help to add some variety to the next generation of foldables.

A recent leak showed off several renders for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and, while it is a very nice-looking phone, there is certainly a lack of any real wow factor visually. An Ultra model could change this by making it larger and possibly thinner to help compete with the Google Pixel Fold 2. However, one of the most requested features would be the inclusion of a built-in S Pen slot. Alternatively, this could be the model that sees the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 200 MP camera included instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. In addition, a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could sport a more premium titanium design, just like the S24 Ultra.

The prospect of a more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 model would not be surprising and this will likely be the eventual path of the market, but for the time being, we can only wait and see. Currently, it is expected that Samsung will officially announce the next generation of the Galaxy Z series in July at Samsung Unpacked, followed by an August release date. For now, bookmark our Galaxy Z Fold 6 hub page for all the lastest rumors and leaks.