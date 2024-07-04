Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 specs leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked — here's everything you need to know

We’re just under a week away from Samsung’s Summer Galaxy Unpacked event where the company is expected to reveal everything from the Galaxy Watch 7 to the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung’s upcoming foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 — are also due a refresh at the event, but thanks to the reliable leaker Evan Blass, we now know exactly what to expect.

Fresh off the back of showing off Z Flip 6 images on X, Blass’ Substack newsletter reveals full product pages of both phones, confirming plenty of previously rumored upgrades in the process.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 upgrades

Of the two, it seems the Z Flip 6 is getting the more substantial upgrades.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

For one thing, as long predicted, the main camera is getting an upgrade, jumping from 12MP to 50MP. Photo quality is about more than just megapixels, and it maintains the same f/1.8 aperture as its predecessor, so we’ll have to see how it compares to the best camera phones when we get our review unit.

It also gets RAM upgrade as previously rumored. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is backed by 12GB RAM — up from 8GB on the Z Flip 5. This extra memory will no doubt be helpful for the built-in Galaxy AI features, which Samsung seems to be going big on.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

AI translation looks especially neat on the Z Flip 6, with the phone displaying translations on both the internal and cover screens, allowing both parties to only see the translated text that’s aimed at them. Speaking of AI, when folded, Chat Assist will suggest replies so you don’t need to open it up, and Circle to Search will also make an appearance.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Curiously, the external screen is now listed as IPS rather than OLED which is an odd backwards step if correct. But that’s countered by the fact that the Z Flip 6 will be the first in the series to feature vapor cooling.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Battery life was once the Z Flip 6’s Achilles heel, with a weak six hours in our test of the Z Flip 3. But it’s been steadily improving year on year, and this time around it’s getting an extra 300mAh, up to a solid-sounding 4,000mAh. It achieves this despite being thinner: it’s 0.2mm less thick than its predecessor when folded.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 upgrades

By contrast, upgrades to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are more limited. While it too gets the upgrade to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, RAM (12GB) and battery capacity (4,400mAh) remain static from the last generation. Processor aside, its biggest upgrade appears to come in screen brightness, with the panels now hitting a maximum of 2,600nits (up from 1,750).

But those put off by the heft of previous Z Fold handsets will be pleased to know that Samsung has shaved 14 grams off from last year’s model. True, that still makes the phone a weighty 239g, but considering the Z Fold 4 tipped the scales at 263g back in 2022, you’ve got to admire the progress.

It’s also slightly more compact overall. When folded, it’s 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm (vs the Z Fold 5’s 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm), changing to 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm when unfolded (its predecessor was 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm).

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Like the Z Flip 6, it’s embracing Galaxy AI. Note Assist will automatically transcribe recordings and summarize notes for you, while Circle to Search is also here. Both will be handy with the handset’s S Pen compatibility.

While leaks can prove inaccurate, there’s nothing here that seems especially unlikely: the pages look legitimate and Blass has an extremely strong track record. Nonetheless, nothing is official until Galaxy Unpacked kicks off next Wednesday.