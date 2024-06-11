Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped to get brand new AI features

It sounds like Samsung's next flagship foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, will be getting brand new AI features when it debuts later this summer.

Spotted on X, regular leaker Ice Universe mused that the foldable phone would be getting new features and revealed one that looks like a way to enhance hand drawn sketches and notes.

From what we can tell, the images that Ice Universe leaked show someone sketching a structure based on Indian architecture from the 15th and 18th centuries. The AI feature takes that image and turns into a 3D enhanced image based on notes entered by the user.

Ice Universe did reply to another user that the S23 and S24 Galaxy phones might also see this feature at a later date.

The new AI of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 will realize this function before Apple.Graffiti becomes an image pic.twitter.com/0KhTsqGY2IJune 11, 2024

We are expecting AI to be a big part of whatever device Samsung releases next. The company said that much in a recent blog post. The announcement also mentions that Samsung would optimize AI specifically for use in the company's next foldable phones, presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6.

The company has made Galaxy AI a centerpiece in its flagship phones all year. The S24 launched with new Galaxy AI features in January, such as Circle to Search and generative photo editing features that have since filtered down to older phones courtesy of Samsung's One UI 6.1 update. We've tried them both on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and older S22 Ultra.

Other than updates to Live Translate, the company declined to elaborate on what other AI features might be on any new foldable phones. Though it's clear that like Apple and its recently announced iOS 18 "Apple Intelligence" updates, Samsung favors on-device AI.

Tom's Guide phone expert Philip Michaels says that Samsung needs something to make both Galaxy AI and the company's next foldable phones stand out. "New features are going to reflect those phones' designs, giving Samsung its best opportunity to not only differentiate their foldables in an increasingly crowded field but convince more people why they need to embrace foldable phones."

There's plenty of speculation that Samsung will unveil the next foldable phones, possibly as soon as July 10, at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Reportedly, Samsung wants to launch its new phones prior to the Paris Olympics of which the company is a major sponsor.