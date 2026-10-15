iPhone Duo: Here’s why an iPhone 18 Pro Max and MacBook Neo combo is the better buy

Preorders for the iPhone Duo are set to open later this week, but I bet there are plenty of people still on the fence about pulling the trigger. While I’m confident Apple’s diligence in engineering and developing its first foldable phone will yield solid results, I still have a tough time convincing myself to plop down $1,999 for it.

Yet, this is a story I’m all too familiar with. Ever since foldable phones arrived with sky-high price tags in tow, they’ve been marketed as a middle ground between phones and laptops. Sure, the iPhone Duo’s compact size and practical multitasking look poised to make tablets obsolete, but its steep cost still gives me pause.

That’s why I’m tackling my most pressing dilemma: is the iPhone Duo worth buying over an iPhone 18 Pro Max and MacBook Neo combo? Here’s what you should know before clicking that preorder button.

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Price comparison

Before I tell you which setup offers better value, you need to know what your out-of-pocket expense will actually look like. History has shown that a single gadget designed to replace two almost always commands a massive premium — and that holds true here.

When you break down the numbers, you’re paying $1,999 for an iPhone Duo with 256GB of base storage. In contrast, an iPhone 18 Pro Max with 256GB will set you back $1,299, while a 256GB base MacBook Neo adds another $699 to the bill. That brings the two-device total to $1,998 — a virtual tie with the Duo.

Keep in mind that this near-identical tally is largely due to Apple’s recent $100 price hike on the MacBook Neo. Without it, the combo would have left an extra bill in your pocket you could've used for something else like a case for the phone.

Why you should get the iPhone Duo

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This year alone, I’ve reviewed many of the best foldable phones around — especially notebook-style flagships like the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and Motorola Razr Fold. They all hover near that $2,000 threshold that puts them in a category of their own.

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But quite frankly, the primary reason to buy an iPhone Duo comes down to consolidation. For commuters who already haul a heavy tech bag, the Duo noticeably lightens the load. Thanks to its passport-like footprint when folded, it's considerably easier to manage one-handed than an oversized slab like the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The primary reason to buy an iPhone Duo comes down to consolidation.

At the same time, it lets you tackle everyday tasks normally reserved for a MacBook. By unfolding it to reveal its expansive 7.8-inch Super Retina XDR display, you can pair a portable wireless keyboard to simulate typing on a laptop — all without sacrificing crucial screen real estate. And because iOS supports Bluetooth mice, you can enable pointer support in accessibility settings to navigate the interface with precision.

Consolidating down to one device also cuts out extra accessory clutter. You only need to pack a single USB-C cable and a compact wall charger. This ultra-portable workstation setup easily handles routine duties: firing off email replies, hammering out copy in Google Docs, or covering a livestream on YouTube stream while sharing updates to X and Threads.

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On the entertainment side, the iPhone Duo truly shines. In addition to being ideal for streaming movies on a long train commute, its folding hinge allows for instant, hands-free tabletop viewing. That comes in clutch when I’m grabbing a quick lunch at my desk while scrolling through Instagram Reels. Just prop the hinge halfway open, adjust the angle, and the phone serves as its own built-in kickstand.

Why you should get the iPhone 18 Pro Max and MacBook Neo combo

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I get that you’re carrying a second device, but there are compelling reasons why splitting your budget between the iPhone 18 Pro Max and MacBook Neo beats banking entirely on the iPhone Duo. For starters, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is through and through an uncompromising flagship that checks every box. From its versatile triple-camera array — headlined by a new mechanical variable aperture and dedicated telephoto lens — to its class-leading battery endurance, it remains the gold standard that foldables simply can't match without major hardware trade-offs.

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More importantly, this two-device setup gives you a true computer for the nitty-gritty work. As much as Apple touts the multitasking prowess of the iPhone Duo, iOS 27 still doesn't replicate the desktop freedom of macOS. On the MacBook Neo, you’re not limited to snapping two mobile apps side by side on a mobile OS. You get true overlapping window management, an integrated physical keyboard with precision trackpad feedback, and the ability to run desktop-grade creative suites like Final Cut Pro and the full Adobe suite.

Getting stuff done is my biggest priority and relying on just an iPhone Duo doesn’t cut it.

There are also critical daily workflows that prevent me from using the iPhone Duo. For example, Chrome on macOS gives me access to every specialized browser extension I’ve relied on for years to manage the content management system I work with — and that’s not possible with Safari or Chrome for iOS.

Add in a proper file system that makes juggling folders easier, native multi-display support, and that tactile, physical presence of a keyboard and mouse, and the verdict becomes obvious for me. Frankly, getting stuff done is my biggest priority and relying on just an iPhone Duo doesn’t cut it.

Final thoughts

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Don’t get me wrong, the iPhone Duo is without question one of Apple’s most intriguing pieces of hardware in years. Like I’ve said before, foldable phones have made mobile tech fun again, and the iPhone Duo certainly lives up to that hype. But impressive engineering doesn't outweigh everyday compromises.

When a single hybrid demands sacrifices in camera versatility, desktop software, and raw battery endurance — all while costing virtually the same as an iPhone 18 Pro Max paired with a MacBook Neo — the math simply doesn't add up for me. Unless your sole priority is lightening your everyday carry, splitting your investment across two specialized devices remains the far smarter choice.

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