iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max — here’s the one I recommend

Every year when Apple unveils its flagship lineup, people always ask me which one is worth their money. This year’s reveal at the "Surprise and Shine" event is no exception because Apple has completely upended the playbook by introducing its first-ever foldable, the iPhone Duo.

While refining the hardware and software is no doubt a huge undertaking on Apple’s part, the company still needs to convince buyers that it’s worth the premium over its two other flagships: the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Deciding which flagship belongs in your pocket is a substantially tougher call, but I’m going to break down their specs, features, prices, and more to tell you which one truly deserves your money.

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iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPhone Duo iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max Price $1,999 $1,199 $1,299 Main Display 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR (1,878 x 2,670) 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display (2,622 x 1,206) 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display (2,868 x 1,320) Outer Display 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR (1,398 x 2,034) N/A N/A Processor A20 Pro A20 Pro A20 Pro Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB RAM 12GB 12GB 12GB Front Cameras 12MP Center Stage outer (ƒ/2.2), 1080p under-display FaceTime inner camera (f/1.8) 18MP Center Stage camera (f/1.9) 18MP Center Stage camera (f/1.9) Rear Cameras 48MP main (f/1.6), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2) 48MP main with variable aperture (f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, f/4), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 48MP telephoto w/4x optical zoom (f/2.8) 48MP main with variable aperture (f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, f/4), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 48MP telephoto w/4x optical zoom (f/2.8) Battery Life Video Playback Up to 44 hours when using the outer display, up to 31 hours when using the inner display Up to 36 hours Up to 45 hours Size 6.48 x 4.64 x 0.21 inches open (164.6 x 117.8 x 5.2mm), 3.31 x 4.64 x 0.44 inches closed (84.1 x 117.8 x 11.3mm) 5.91 x 2.83 x 0.34 inches (150.0 x 71.9 x 8.75 mm) 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.34 inches (163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm) Weight 8.96 ounces (254 grams) 7.44 ounces (211 grams) 8.78 ounces (249 grams) IP Rating IP68 IP68 IP68 Colors Night Sky, Star White Black, Silver, Glacier, Burgundy Black, Silver, Glacier, Burgundy

Price does matter

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 256GB 2TB Dollar Increase Percentage Increase iPhone 18 Pro $1,199 $2,399 $1,200 100.08% iPhone 18 Pro Max $1,299 $2,499 $1,200 92.38% iPhone Duo $1,999 $3,199 $1,200 60.03%

Apple’s latest price adjustments certainly sting, with both traditional flagships seeing a $100 price hike across the board. That means the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max will cost you more than in previous years, as starting prices climb to $1,199 for a 256GB iPhone 18 Pro and $1,299 for the equivalent iPhone 18 Pro Max. At the extreme end, you’re looking at paying $2,399 and $2,499 for the 2TB options on the Pro and Pro Max, respectively.

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But despite their higher costs, placing those figures next to the iPhone Duo makes them look like outright bargains that will save you far more cash upfront. While I do applaud Apple for keeping the Duo’s base price competitive at $1,999 for 256GB, that’s still a massive $700 to $800 leap over the Pro models — and it quickly balloons to $3,199 for the 2TB version.

Interestingly, when I ran the numbers, Apple charges a flat $1,200 premium across the board to jump from 256GB to 2TB. On the iPhone 18 Pro, that upgrade literally doubles the phone's price — a massive 100% surge from $1,199 to $2,399. Meanwhile, it represents a 92% hike on the Pro Max and a 60% increase on the Duo.

Unless you genuinely need maximum local capacity, jumping all the way to 2TB is best justified on the Duo.

Tried and true reliability versus utility

(Image credit: Future)

Obviously, the iPhone Duo introduces a leap in everyday utility that most iPhone users aren’t accustomed to, especially anyone who creates content on the go. Having a folding form factor transforms how I shoot: I can prop it up like a built-in tripod, use the exterior display as a high-res viewfinder for better selfies, and record vlogs while keeping myself framed properly in the shot. That versatility unlocks creative angles I simply can’t get with standard slabs.

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(Image credit: Apple)

Yet, after spending years testing and living with rival foldables, the Duo’s mechanical hinge still gives me pause when it comes to long-term durability. Apple’s engineering looks convincing, but anything with moving parts remains a genuine concern.

In contrast, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max stick to the familiar playbook. They feature rigid enclosures, proven water resistance, and toughened glass surfaces that have repeatedly demonstrated they can take real-world abuse without cracking under pressure. The Duo certainly wins on novelty and specialized utility, but the Pros offer the kind of rock-solid durability that doesn’t require you to constantly baby your device.

Clever camera utility versus Pro photography

(Image credit: Future)

I've always been a big fan of the utility and convenience offered by foldable phones, and the iPhone Duo is no exception. It’s incredibly useful to have that external display for better-framed selfies or to show a subject what the final shot will look like, and its 48MP main camera is practically identical to what you’ll find on the Pros. Since that's the workhorse sensor I rely on most, I’m confident it can handle almost any challenging lighting condition. However, the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens on the Duo stings.

Beyond hardware, I can’t overstate how much software elevates the shooting experience. Not only do the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max share the same triple-camera system — complete with a 48MP main sensor featuring a variable aperture — but they also get treated to Apple's full suite of advanced creative tools.

(Image credit: Apple)

From Pro Controls for manual adjustments and Spatial photo/video capture to LOG video recording and uncompressed ProRAW photos, these are pro-grade features you simply won't get on the Duo.

Same Apple Intelligence, two totally different workflows

(Image credit: Future)

Under the hood, all three phones run the new A20 Pro chip to handle demanding tasks with ease. Whether you pick up the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, or the Duo, you also get the exact same suite of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features. You won’t miss out on any core capabilities by choosing a traditional slab over the foldable.

Where the software experience dramatically diverges, however, is screen-space utility. The iPhone Duo transforms iOS 27 into an expansive workspace that the Pros simply can’t match. Thanks to dynamic app scaling and true side-by-side multitasking, the Duo lets you effortlessly run two apps at once.

On the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, multitasking is still limited to a single-app flow where you’re forced to minimize one app to interact with another. If your daily routine revolves around juggling multiple workflows simultaneously, the Duo’s software depth provides an undeniable advantage.

Apple indicates which one has the long battery life

(Image credit: Apple)

Without putting them through proper benchmark testing, it’s hard to say definitively which of the three will offer the greatest battery endurance. Even though Apple doesn’t officially disclose battery capacities, Apple's spec sheet reveals that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will remain the undisputed champion. It’s rated for an astonishing 45 hours of video playback, easily outpacing the smaller iPhone 18 Pro’s respectable 36 hours.

Because it features two displays, the iPhone Duo’s endurance varies depending on which screen you use most. When folded, its outer display offers 44 hours of playback — nearly on par with the Pro Max. But the moment you unfold it to reveal the larger 7.6-inch main screen, battery life takes a noticeable hit, dropping to 31 hours of local playback.

It's a tough call

(Image credit: Apple)

Ultimately, deciding between these three flagships comes down to what you value most: pocketable ergonomics, maximum endurance, or multitasking. The iPhone Duo undeniably adds an exciting layer of utility by turning a compact phone into a canvas for side-by-side apps and hands-free shooting, but that versatility comes with glaring camera compromises. Despite its steep price, the Duo drops the dedicated telephoto lens and misses out on the Pro line's new mechanical variable-aperture system and all the other tools like Pro Controls.

That's why I still recommend the iPhone 18 Pro Max for now as the smartest buy. At just $100 more than the standard iPhone 18 Pro, it easily justifies the modest bump with an expansive display and longer battery life. Then again, it'll likely change once they're put through the Tom's Guide testing.

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