I’ve tested the iPhone Duo, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and Razr Fold — here’s the foldable phone I recommend

​Apple’s had a chaotic launch week. With the iPhone Duo finally available, tracking one down has proven nearly impossible amid thin inventory and ongoing shipping delays. Yet despite the supply crunches, initial reception to Apple’s first-ever foldable has been remarkably strong.

I’m harder to convince. Having tested many of the best foldable phones this year, I stacked the iPhone Duo directly against its biggest rivals: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Motorola Razr Fold, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

None of these book-style foldables come cheap. If you’re preparing to drop nearly $2,000 on a next-generation foldable, here's how each device stacks up in daily use — and the one model that genuinely earns my recommendation.

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Quick Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Apple iPhone Duo Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Motorola Razr Fold Starting Price $1,999 $1,899 $2,099 $1,899 $1,899 Cover display 5.4 inches (1,398 x 2,034) 5.5 inches (1,248 x 1,972) 6.5 inches (2,520 x 1,080) 6.5 inches (1,080 x 2,342) 6.6 inches (2,520 x 1,080) Foldable Display 7.6 inches (1878 x 2670) 7.6 inches (2448 x 1848) 8 inches (2184 x 1968) 8 inches (2,076 x 2,152) 8.1 inches (2,484 x 2,232) Chipset A20 Pro Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Tensor G6 Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Starting Storage 256GB 256GB 256GB 256GB 512GB Rear cameras 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide 200MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical) 48MP main, 10.5MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, 10.8MP 5x telephoto (up to 30x Super Zoom) 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP 3x telephoto Front cameras 12MP selfie, Under display camera 10MP outer selfie, 10MP inner selfie 10MP outer selfie, 10MP inner selfie 10MP outer selfie, 10MP inner selfie 32MP inner selfie, 20MP outer selfie Battery 4,883 mAh 4,800 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,806 mAh 6,000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

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The iPhone Duo’s biggest rival is none other than Samsung’s equally wide Galaxy Z Fold 8, which features similar passport-like proportions before opening into a mini tablet with a 4:3 aspect ratio. A $100 price difference separates the two, with Samsung's handset saving you some cash upfront.

​In our iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8 face-off, we break down how both perform across every key metric. The Duo delivers a brighter display, longer-lasting battery life, and superior chipset performance. In my camera shootout, I handed the iPhone Duo a decisive, one-sided victory.

​When it comes to AI and software utility, however, the edge goes to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 simply because Google Gemini is significantly more capable than Siri AI. Gemini handles intricate app-level tasks with ease — like placing a Dunkin' Donuts order through DoorDash — where Siri still falls short.

While third-party apps feel more naturally optimized on the iPhone Duo, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 remains an unrivaled multitasking powerhouse, capable of running three active windows side by side. On top of that, Samsung DeX provides a genuine desktop computing environment when plugged into an external display. By contrast, the iPhone Duo only mirrors its screen, which limits serious workstation utility.

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This is a razor-thin matchup, and depending on whether your priority is cameras and battery life or raw software productivity, both devices make a compelling case.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

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​After experiencing the wider aspect ratio of the Z Fold 8, returning to the taller, squarish canvas of traditional book-style foldables takes some adjustment. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra takes the core strengths of the base model and scales them up, though its $2,099 price tag demands serious commitment. Thankfully, that premium is backed by an elite triple-camera system.

​With a dedicated 10MP telephoto lens featuring 3x optical zoom, the Ultra delivers dramatically cleaner long-range shots than the iPhone Duo or the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. Because both dual-camera competitors rely entirely on digital sensor crops for magnification, their zoomed photos simply can't match the Ultra’s sharpness or detail.

​Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy delivers stellar CPU and GPU benchmark figures, while outstanding power efficiency allows the 5,000 mAh battery to outlast nearly every foldable on the market. Furthermore, its rigid hinge enables seamless Flex Mode utility, splitting app interfaces cleanly when propped open on a desk.

​Ultimately, the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra rests on its unmatched endurance, superior optical zoom versatility, and record-setting peak panel brightness — our lab testing confirmed it is the brightest display we have ever measured on a smartphone.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

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​Out of the bunch, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is the one I’d least recommend. It isn’t a bad phone, but it's clearly outmatched by the competition. The primary reason for choosing it over other options is its suite of exclusive Pixel software features.

​Take Rambler, which I consider the best voice-to-text dictation tool available because of how intelligently it catches slip-ups and autocorrects on the fly. On the video front, it is the only foldable here that doubles as a teleprompter when filming yourself using Creator Mode.

​Beyond those perks, running stock Android 17 means the broader AI experience feels largely familiar. Google Gemini behaves no differently on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold than on rival hardware, offering identical task automation and proactive assistant prompts. You also get a functional Pixel desktop mode when plugged into an external monitor and a dedicated 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

​Even with its lower $1,899 starting price, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold fails to make a lasting impression, held back by an uninspired design, weak battery endurance, and benchmark scores that lag behind the pack.

Motorola Razr Fold

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Not surprisingly, I’ve used the Motorola Razr Fold the longest — and not simply because it launched ahead of the competition. It certainly has its compromises, most notably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which shouldn't be confused with the more capable Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 found in top-tier flagships.

​Even with that performance gap, the Razr Fold delivers arguably the best value. Its $1,899 starting price includes a generous 512GB of onboard storage — double what rivals offer at their entry tiers. On top of that, it boasts the longest endurance in the category thanks to a massive 6,000 mAh battery. While benchmark figures for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 trail class leaders, real-world navigation and multitasking feel consistently fluid.

​Where the device truly surprised me was camera performance, particularly in its computational image processing. In fact, its AI enhancements sharpen 3x telephoto shots so effectively that they regularly beat out the images captured by the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s 5x optical lens. The software package is equally compelling, featuring Moto AI productivity tools and Smart Connect, which unlocks a full-fledged desktop environment when plugged into an external monitor.

​Because it nails battery endurance, base storage capacity, and desktop flexibility, it easily remains one of my primary daily drivers.

Bottom Line

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​If you're heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone Duo remains the smartest pick. For the price, Apple delivers an exceptionally engineered device with premium trimmings that set a high benchmark for foldables. Apple has clearly poured a lot of effort into its software, though third-party app optimization still has room to improve.

​But if you're platform-agnostic and simply deciding which book-style foldable delivers the best return on a $2,000 investment, I recommend the Motorola Razr Fold. It's the dark horse of the lineup and Motorola executed brilliantly on its first large-screen foldable. Between its long battery endurance, durable kevlar vest-like construction, and shockingly capable zoom processing, it really is the one foldable in this showdown I would spend my own money on.

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