iPhone Duo benchmark leaks, and Apple's foldable is about to leave Android rivals in the dust

The iPhone Duo's full release is coming next week, on October 23, but early benchmark testing has already been posted online. Tom's Guide will bring you a full review in due course, but this early indicator is that the Duo will leave other foldables in the dust.

The tested iPhone Duo (listed as iPhone19,4 on Geekbench) was running iOS 27.1 and posted a single-core score of 3,986 and a multi-core score of 11,067. As you'd expect, that's on par with the scores from the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which also carry the A20 Pro.

Our own testing of those two devices returned a Geekbench score of 4,022 / 11,543 for the 18 Pro and 4,025 / 11,525 for the Pro Max.

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So, while this particular iPhone Duo falls short of Apple's non-folding phones, it's not a definitive result. Wait for our full lab-tested Duo benchmarking results to be sure.

Here's how these leaked Duo results square up against not just the 18 Pro and Pro Max, but also our lab-tested results for its main foldable rival: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra:

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone Duo leaked benchmark comparison (Geekbench 7) Header Cell - Column 0 Single Core Multicore Apple iPhone Duo (leak) 2,986 11,067 Apple iPhone 18 Pro 3,301 8,033 iPhone 18 Pro Max 2,916 9,886 Galaxy Z Fold 8 2,978 9,811 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 3,110 10,578

Our final scores are averaged out from multiple tests, but even so, you can see the leaked iPhone Duo results comfortably beat out Samsung's foldables. We'll know for sure once we've tested it in kind, but the iPhone Duo looks set to become the most powerful foldable you can buy — and then some.

(Image credit: Apple/Tom's Guide)

The A20 Pro inside the Duo is backed by 12GB of RAM and Apple's new 2nm chip packs a CPU with two super cores that are up to 20% faster and four efficiency cores. Apple has also designed it so the memory is located next to the SoC instead of on top, which results in better heat dissipation. Like the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the Duo also features a vapor chamber for thermal management.

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It's true the iPhone Duo's high price tag is going to make it a non-starter for most people and there are some trade-offs to be aware of. But judging by these early (and unconfirmed) results, power isn't going to be one of them.

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