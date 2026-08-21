Creating calendar events in iOS 27 just got ridiculously easy, and I’m never going back
This smart little iOS 27 feature is a game-changer for productivity
I’ve always found creating calendar events to be a bit of a chore. Tap the plus icon, fill in the title, tap another field for time, another for location, add invitees, confirm. It's five separate actions for something that should be simple. iOS 27 changes this completely.
Smart Event Details lets you type events the way you actually think about them. You write naturally and Apple Intelligence automatically fills in title, time, location, and invitees. It sounds small, but it's genuinely transformative for how you use Calendar.
How to create smart Calendar events
Open Calendar and tap the plus icon to create a new event. Instead of filling separate fields, type naturally in whatever way makes sense to you.
'Coffee with Sarah at Starbucks downtown Thursday at 5 PM' works. So does 'Meeting with the design team tomorrow morning at 9.' Or 'Birthday dinner at Mario's Italian restaurant Saturday 7 PM with Mom and Dad.'
Apple Intelligence reads what you typed and automatically extracts the event title, date, time, location, and invitees. Everything populates correctly. Review the details and tap Save.
The same natural language feature also works in Reminders: open the app, tap the plus icon, and type your reminder. Apple Intelligence creates the reminder with the correct date and time without you needing to tap separate fields.
Turn it off if you prefer the old way
If you prefer manually filling in each field the traditional way, you can disable it. Go to Settings, Apps, Calendar and toggle off Smart Event Details.
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The feature disappears and Calendar goes back to the old interface. You can re-enable it anytime. I'd be surprised if you'd want to turn this off, though. The time saving speaks for itself.
What’s the one feature Apple Calendar is still missing? Drop your wishlist in the comments below!
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Kaycee is Tom's Guide's How-To Editor, known for tutorials that get straight to what works. She writes across phones, homes, TVs and everything in between — because life doesn't stick to categories and neither should good advice. She's spent years in content creation doing one thing really well: making complicated things click. Kaycee is also an award-winning poet and co-editor at Fox and Star Books.
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