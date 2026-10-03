I was skeptical about the iPhone Duo nano-texture display — but here's why I've changed my mind

Ever since Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo last month, just about everyone who’s seen and held it hasn’t stopped raving about the hardware. Between its thin profile and that seamless-looking inner display, the iPhone Duo could really be the one to convince people to make the upgrade to a foldable phone.

Yet, there’s one particular characteristic that has been stealing the conversation: the nano-texture coating on its 7.6-inch main display. I’ve watched enough videos in the past couple of weeks to know that its visibility can wash out, or appear unviewable, if it’s slightly off-axis. On camera, it looks like a catastrophic design flaw for a premium device.

I was concerned at first, but the more I thought about this intentional design, the less worried I became. Here’s why.

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Reflection versus diffusion

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The matte versus glossy conversation has been around for ages, but considering how the best phones are practically all fashioned with glossy panels, coming across one that has a matte display undoubtedly evokes surprise. But honestly, it boils down to how each handles ambient light: reflection versus diffusion.

Glossy displays, like the Super AMOLED panel Samsung’s leaned on for years with its phones, offer outstanding contrast, punchy colors, ultra-wide viewing angles, and most notably deep blacks, making it hard to tell if the panel’s on or not.

While they’re certainly vibrant, the major drawback is their reflectivity. Like a mirror, glossy glass bounces light sources and causes harsh glare under direct sunlight or overhead light fixtures.

Matte screens, by contrast, incorporate a textured or chemically treated surface designed to break up incoming light rays and diffuse them.

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Obviously, the immediate benefit of matte displays is glare reduction — which inherently reduces eye strain in bright environments. The trade-off is that there can be a subtle loss of contrast, slightly raised black levels in bright rooms, and reduced clarity or color pop when viewed off-axis.

It’s a proven tech

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While seeing a matte finish on a flagship smartphone feels novel, this isn't Apple experimenting with a piece of new tech just to see if it works.

In fact, Apple has refined its nano-texture displays across its hardware lineup for years now, consistently proving that it can mitigate reflections far better than glossy screens — all without sacrificing display performance.

For example, my colleagues tested the nano-texture option on the M4 MacBook Pro, and it proved to be an absolute game-changer, especially under direct sunlight. Just look at the side-by-side of the two competing display technologies above. When you’re interacting directly with these devices, your vantage point is of the utmost importance — not someone’s way off to your side.

We’ve seen similar payoffs across other Apple devices, like the premium Studio Display and high-end configurations of the iPad Pro. In just about every implementation, Apple has demonstrated that its nano-texture process avoids the muddy, low-contrast haziness typical of cheap matte films.

By bringing what it has developed and refined over the years to the iPhone Duo, Apple isn’t taking an experimental gamble.

iPhone Duo will still be a test

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Apple faces a steep hurdle with the iPhone Duo because it needs to convince loyalists that a matte finish is an upgrade — not a downgrade.

For nearly two decades, every iPhone has relied on glossy glass to deliver the vibrant saturation, deep blacks, and eye-popping contrast users associate with Apple's Retina displays.

I completely understand the decision Apple made here. User visibility is paramount under harsh lighting conditions, especially when there’s far more screen real estate prone to glare and reflections.

By choosing a nano-texture display, Apple ensures that visibility won’t be an issue for anyone using its upcoming foldable. That’s a big reason why I appreciate gadgets with matte screens, like TCL’s NXTPAPER 70 Pro and NXTPAPER 14 tablet.

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