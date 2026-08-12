With more than a billion active users, Apple’s Messages app is already hugely popular. But a new feature in iOS 27 makes it even more useful, and I’m already seeing the benefits.

When you’re bombarded with texts on a daily basis, t’s all too easy to forget tasks or spend ages carrying out a request. I’ve certainly had occasions when I’ve forgotten to pick up groceries, or spent longer than expected trying to find photos someone asked me to send. But with one-tap suggestions in Messages, I’m starting to get on top of these things.

This feature is super-convenient, showing just how useful AI can be when used appropriately. By using Apple Intelligence to scan a conversation, it can create reminders and even actively sift through your photos to find the right ones using keyword, location, and people recognition.

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What’s more, it won’t force you to do anything. The suggestion is simply there, and you decide whether to tap it or ignore it. Here’s how it works.

1. Receive a message

When you receive a text in the Messages app in iOS 27, Apple Intelligence has a quick read and checks to see if there is anything actionable. If there is, it will make suggestions based on the context of the conversation.

For example, if someone asks you to pick something up on your way home, Messages will suggest you add that request to your Reminders. To do so, you’d simply tap Add to Reminders immediately beneath the message.

2. Check the details

In the case of a reminder, a window will appear and key details from the message will be used to fill in some of the fields. You could then add a date and time if they haven’t already been added, or even mark the reminder as urgent.

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Being able to go straight to a task such as this saves a lot of time. When you’re done, tap the blue tick icon.

3. Find some photos

One-tap suggestions don't just work with Reminders. Apple Intelligence may suggest you tap Add to Notes and it may be able to make use of a third-party app, for example, to help you make a restaurant reservation.

If images are mentioned in a message, you’ll be prompted to tap Search for Photos. Apple Intelligence will then use the information in the message to help you find the best photos.

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