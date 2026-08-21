Apple's iPhone 18 Pro launch event is coming — but don't expect these 5 products

We know that Apple's September event is coming, and we know that Apple will announce a bunch of new devices including the likes of iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone Ultra. But despite the fact that there are likely to be plenty of new reveals at the event, there are plenty of things we're not expecting Apple to announce.

The latest reports suggest Apple has 14 unreleased devices that are still in production. None of the products are particularly surprising to anyone that pays attention to Apple rumors, but there just isn't space to reveal them all next month. In fact, a bunch of them may not even be revealed this year.

So where are all the things you shouldn't expect Apple to announce at the Apple September event

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iPhone 18

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Despite the fact we are expecting to see the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the Apple evet, the iPhone 18 is not expected to be on the agenda. Instead the phone is tipped \to launch in early 2027, alongside the iPhone Air 2 and (somewhat bizarrely) the lower-cost iPhone 18e.

It was originally claimed that it was an attempt to "rejuvenate" sales, which suggests Apple may be hoping more people buy the iPhone 18 Pro instead of waiting for the standard model. Whether that will work isn't clear, but regardless of how successful this new plan is it means we shouldn't expect to see more than three iPhones in September.

Camera AirPods

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There have been a bunch of rumors about Apple's camera-equipped AirPods Ultra in recent weeks. That includes a demo video that was found hiding in macOS Tahoe 26.7, which suggested that Apple might be preparing to launch these buds soon.

NEW: Despite the leaked video of the AirPods with Cameras inside of an upcoming macOS update, I’m told nothing has changed: the product is still delayed till 2027. https://t.co/hSkuPtJD3UAugust 19, 2026

Sadly, that's apparently not the case, with a new report suggesting that supply chain and software challenges are interfering with production.

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The AirPods in question are said to feature low-resolution cameras that are designed to feed information to Siri AI. Using that contextual information, Siri can then offer better information based on what's around you. Crucially, these cameras are not designed to be able to take photos or record video.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently posted on X that the AirPods Ultra aren't coming until 2027.

Touchscreen MacBook Pro Ultra

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It's been a long time since Apple announced any Mac news alongside new iPhones. Normally, Apple reveals new Mac hardware later in the year, assuming there are any new products that are ready to be announced at all.

It has been almost a year since the launch of the M5 series chips, and rumor has it that the M6 series may not have a particularly long lifespan. So if Apple is planning on releasing M6 Macs, then it's probably going to happen fairly soon — though it's unclear whether the touchscreen MacBook Ultra will be arriving this year.

But don't expect to see them until October at the earliest. Once the dust has settled on the iPhone 18 Pro launch, Apple is likely to go all in on any new Macs that are ready to release.

iPad mini OLED

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There's only one iPad that's rumored to be on the way in the near future, and that's the iPad mini's long-awaited OLED refresh. But like Macs, iPads typically get announced separately from iPhones — and usually with a lot less fanfare.

We don't know a whole lot about the upcoming tablet, beyond the fact it's set to have an OLED display panel and is rumored to be arriving at some point in October. Meanwhile, new iPad Air and iPad Pro models are expected to arrive some time in early 2027, which is pretty typical for more premium Apple tablets.

Apple Watch SE

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We are expecting to see the Apple Watch series 12 and the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at this year's September event. This doesn't mean you should expect to see a new Apple Watch SE. After all, the Apple Watch SE 3 was only released last year, and Apple typically leaves a much larger gap between its lower cost devices.

Don't expect the Apple Watch SE 4 until next year at the earliest, or possibly even 2028.

What will be there?

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There won't be a shortage of new reveals at the Apple September event, and the three new iPhones are going to be the stars of the show. We're expecting to see iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max as well as the foldable iPhone Ultra. That'll reportedly be joined by the Apple Watch series 12 and the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

But that's not all we're expecting to see. Word is that Apple will also unveil a brand new Apple TV 4K streaming box, which is long overdue, alongside a new version of the HomePod mini. Plus, if we're lucky, we may even get to see the long-rumored Apple smart home hub — a product that was reportedly delayed due to the issues upgrading Siri to Siri AI.

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