iPhone Ultra is Apple's biggest product in years, but supply chain issues mean many could miss out at launch

How easy is it going to be to pick up an iPhone Ultra after its debut at the September Apple Event? Assuming you can pay the high price tag, rumored to be in the region of $2,000 to $2,500, there has been plenty of doomsaying and claims that supply may be extremely limited. Well, it turns out that might depend on where you live.

According to a report from Australian outlet ChannelNews, Apple could stagger the release of the iPhone Ultra by country. It's claimed the foldable will debut in the U.S. market before slowly rolling out to other regions. If that sounds familiar, it's because Apple previously employed a similar release strategy with the Apple Vision Pro.

Why stagger the release?

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According to ChannelNews this information comes from one of Apple's Chinese suppliers. Apparently, the regional delays are "primarily down to supply and pricing issues," while also adding that they believe Apple is "also having testing issues with production models that have already been built."

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There have been plenty of reports saying similar things over the past several weeks. It's claimed that there ae issues producing enough units that though various counter reports still maintain that the iPhone Ultra will still make an appearance alongside iPhone 18 Pro at the Apple launch event next month.

Right now we don't know which reports are accurate, or what Apple's actual plans are. However, the staggered release may be a "best of both" approach for Apple itself. Limiting the release of the iPhone Ultra to the U.S. market means it can still push ahead with a late 2026 release, without having to worry about those rumored production woes.

What could Apple's plan be?

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Apple is not one to reveal its plans ahead of time, so it's not exactly clear how such a staggered release might play out — or how long it'll be for a non-U.S. release to happen.

Carrier sources in Australia have told ChannelNews that a local release could take months, and the phone won't be available with the rest of this fall's iPhone releases. It's also claimed that Apple may not announce the iPhone Ultra price tag, though it's unclear if this relates to local pricing around the world, or how much U.S. buyers will need to pay.

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I guess it all depends on Apple and its partners getting to grips with the rumored production issues, and how strong the demand is in the U.S. market. Improving supply and production yields means they have more opportunity to release the iPhone Ultra in different regions without risking running out in the U.S.

Alternatively, if the Ultra ends up in a similar situation as the Vision Pro, Apple can adjust for weak domestic demand by rolling out the iPhone Ultra to other regions. Reports currently indicate that demand could be rather high, which would explain the staggered rollout and focus on Apple's home turf.

Do we need to worry?

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If you're living in the U.S., or plan on visiting in the near future, then you should probably be able to pick up an iPhone Ultra at some point. That's assuming you are willing to pay the extreme price tag that Apple is rumored to impose.

Reports suggest that Apple wants to produce around 10 million units. That figure pales in comparison to the number of non-folding devices Apple sells each year, but those other devices also cost more than half of what the iPhone Ultra is expected to cost. Personally, while I know the iPhone Ultra will be popular, I feel as though the price is going to be a major barrier for entry — just as it was with the Apple Vision Pro.

Outside the U.S. is a totally different ball game, though, and it will likely depend on when Apple decides to release the iPhone Ultra in those regions. At this point, we just don't know when that might be.

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