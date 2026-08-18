AirPods Ultra with cameras just appeared in leaked video — and the privacy debate has already started

Apple's AirPods are a mainstay on our list of best wireless earbuds due to things like sound quality, noise canceling, and the way they fit seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem. While the AirPods are almost universally loved, the next iteration of the famous white buds could prove a bit more divisive.

We've heard rumors for awhile that a new pair of AirPods reportedly called the 'AirPods Ultra' could feature on-board cameras for the first time. These are believed to act as a visual input for Siri and could be revealed next month at Apple's iPhone 18 event.

Now, the team at MacRumors claims to have uncovered a video in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate showing the AirPods Ultra in action.

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The video shows a man picking up a book and glancing at it while wearing a pair of distinctive white AirPods. Meanwhile, a Siri-esque voiceover says, "With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later."

Here is your first look at AirPods with Cameras in action using Visual Intelligence.This video file came from macOS 26.7 RC pic.twitter.com/yo7RI4MCeuAugust 18, 2026

According to the site, if an obstruction like long hair is in the way of the AirPod cameras, the wearer receives an alert that reportedly states: "To get the most accurate information about things in your environment, make sure AirPods are not covered."

Unlike some of the best smart glasses, the cameras on the AirPods Ultra aren't designed for taking pictures. Instead, they're believed to act as a way to feed Siri information for Visual Intelligence without users having to take out their iPhone to snap a picture. A small LED is expected to be included that will reveal when the earbuds are capturing information from the outside world.

Avoiding a backlash

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/X.com)

Launching any kind of head-mounted wearable with cameras attached is turning into a risky endeavor right now. There's a growing privacy debate about the 'pervert glasses' aspect of smart eyewear and Apple could easily fall into this trap if it doesn't nail the messaging.

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A quick glance over at X shows plenty of users ready to be concerned about what Apple has planned.

The user @MatheasRomak wrote on X: "Yuck… I don’t need the NSA stapled to my head."

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / X.com)

But an equal number seem convinced that Apple will integrate this tech in a non-intrusive way.

For example, the X user @imlwi writes: "We're seeing Meta AI Glasses get banned due to privacy. I'm guessing these AirPods will temporarily capture a few frames, identify the object, send Siri something like the book/author, throw away the camera frames."

I don't imagine Apple will face the same kind of backlash that's currently plaguing Meta, especially if it sticks to privacy-centric messaging.

Furthermore, the AirPods are one of Apple's best-selling and most popular products with a dedicated install base. Apple goes to great lengths to process data on-device and if the company can demonstrate that the AirPods Ultra can meaningfully improve Siri's capabilities without compromising privacy, I think adoption will overcome the criticism.

Genuinely useful

Apple's innovations with the AirPods have already helped those who are hard of hearing, and giving the AirPods cameras could be a game-changer. One of the rumors I'm particularly excited about is that the AirPods Ultra will be able to use external landmarks to help you navigate through unfamiliar areas. Voice prompts will tie to what the earbuds see and guide you around a foreign city.

When you combine this with the buds' real-time translation feature, you arrive at a genuinely useful feature for anyone who travels regularly.

I have long said (albeit with no audience) that AI devices like the Humane pin and others in that form factor would not succeed because the camera was not following our gaze. When I walk down the street and see something in a shop window I don’t turn my whole body to face it.…August 18, 2026

Let me know in the comments below if you find the idea of camera-equipped AirPods concerning. In the meantime, here's everything we expect to see at Apple's iPhone 18 event next month.

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