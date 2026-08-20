3 big reasons to buy iPhone 18 Pro Max over iPhone 18 Pro this year

There could be some pretty big iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro differences when the new iPhones debut at the Apple Event in September — and I’m not talking screen size.

Other than display and battery, the iPhone Pro and Pro Max have mostly enjoyed parity over the past several years. But there have been some notable exceptions where the Max got the shiny new upgrades first.

For example, the iPhone 12 Pro Max boasted a 47% larger main camera sensor, sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2.5x telephoto lens. The regular iPhone 12 Pro made do with a smaller sensor, 2x telephoto and standard OIS.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Fast forward to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Apple debuted the 5x tetraprism zoom lens while keeping the iPhone 15 Pro at 3x.

Now after two years of total parity across the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro lineups, that gap appears ready to reopen. Assuming the latest leaks prove true around the variable aperture camera and more, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might once again be in a league of its own.

What the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will have in common

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Apple)

Before we get into the differences, it’s important to quickly summarize the rumored upgrades coming to both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, starting with the design.

Both new iPhone Pros are tipped to feature a smaller Dynamic Island. So it’s not going away, but the area reserved for the front camera and Face ID hardware should be shrinking. And you’ll still have Live Activities popping into this area.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition, it looks like Apple is ditching the two-tone look from the iPhone 17 Pro in favor of a more unified aesthetic on the back of the iPhone. And there should be new colors to choose from, including Dark Cherry and Light Blue.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will likely be powered by Apple’s first 2nm chip in the A20 Pro. This should offer increased performance and longer battery life. Plus, Apple’s C2 modem should beef up connectivity while cutting down on power.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Differences

(Image credit: Apple)

Variable aperture camera

At first it was believed that both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max would get a variable aperture camera. This would allow users to manually control the aperture, giving you more control over the depth of field for portrait shots. It could also enable sharper close-up shots and better low-light performance.

However, some leakers now claim that the variable aperture lens will be an iPhone 18 Pro Max exclusive. This includes Ice Universe, who has a pretty solid track record. The reasoning is that Apple needs the larger chassis to pull this off. We’ll have to see if this proves true but this could be a big reason to go Max this year.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even longer zoom

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could once again leapfrog the regular Pro when it comes to zoom capability. Ice Universe also claims that only the iPhone 18 Pro Max may be getting a 6x optical zoom in addition to a more advanced “five-refraction” prism.

The Pro version might offer 5x-6x zoom, Ice Universe wrote.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Much larger battery

If you want a phone with the most battery life possible, the iPhone 18 Pro Max looks to be the ticket. It’s tipped to get a 5,567 mAh battery, which would be a big jump over the 5,088 mAh battery in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro’s capacity could have a meager 1% increase over its predecessor, packing a 4,288 mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Pro had a 4,252 mAh battery.

In our battery testing, the iPhone 17 Pro Max lasted an epic 17 hours and 54 minutes of 5G web surfing, compared to 15:32 for the iPhone 17 Pro. I would expect the gap to grow with the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Outlook

(Image credit: Aptenod / YouTube)

The decision between the iPhone Pro and Pro Max has usually come down to how big a screen you want, and that primary difference isn’t going away. The iPhone 18 Pro Max should feature the same 6.9-inch size as last year, compared to 6.3 inches for the Pro.

But it appears that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could offer major camera advantages over the iPhone 18 Pro in addition to a much bigger battery. What we don’t know is how much Apple is going to charge for these phones, but both are tipped for a price hike.

With a rumored increase for the iPhone 18 Pro to $1,299-$1,399 and $1,399-$1,499 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, I think shoppers will want the most bang for their buck. So if these rumors and leaks pan out, I see a lot more shoppers splurging for the Max.