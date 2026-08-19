iPhone Ultra trade-offs: The biggest things you’re not getting versus iPhone 18 Pro

Given that the foldable iPhone is expected to cost anywhere between $2,000 and $2,500, there is some legitimate debate going on right now as to whether it will really be worth the premium. And at least based on the reports and rumors thus far, the so-called iPhone Ultra could have some serious drawbacks compared to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

People shopping for a foldable phone compared to a traditional flagship slab are accustomed to making trade-offs. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series doesn’t have IP68 dust resistance, a telephoto camera or an S Pen like the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The question is whether Apple is making the right trade-offs with the iPhone Ultra. Here’s what will likely be missing on the foldable iPhone — and my “bummer score” on whether it’s a big deal.

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No telephoto lens (Bummer score: 8/10)

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The iPhone Ultra will reportedly feature dual 48MP rear cameras: a main wide lens and an ultrawide. However, Apple is expected to skip a telephoto lens, which means you won’t get a long optical zoom as you will on the iPhone 18 Pro Max (tipped for 6x optical zoom).

In other words, you’ll have to rely on cropping from the main camera or digital zoom if you want to get closer to your subject. For example, the Galaxy Fold 8 also lacks a telephoto and features a max digital zoom of just 10x. Based on all of the design leaks, this omission would not be a surprise at all but would still be a very big bummer for a $2,000+ phone.

No Face ID (Bummer score: 7/10)

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Face ID has been the standard way to unlock your phone since the iPhone X way back in 2017. But it looks like Apple simply won’t have the room to cram a TrueDepth sensor and the other necessary tech to make Face ID happen on the iPhone Ultra.

This is a big bummer because with Face ID you don’t even have to think about unlocking your phone — even in the dark. It just works. You’ll likely unlock the iPhone Ultra with Touch ID instead, and Apple has done a remarkable job perfecting this technology in the iPhone line and now the iPad and Mac. But fingerprints sensors are by their very nature more finicky than face recognition.

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No dust resistance (Bummer score: 6/10)

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It’s one of the most notable weaknesses of the Galaxy Fold 8, so it’s just as appropriate to mention here. The iPhone Ultra is expected to have a durability rating of IP48 or IPX8.

This would mean that the iPhone Ultra would be able to withstand being submerged in water but not dust or sand. This is another trade-off shared by the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra.

There are foldables that are IP68 rated for water and dust, including the Motorola Razr Fold and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. These are on the thicker side, though, and the iPhone Ultra is expected to be thinner at 4.5 to 4.8 mm when open.

No MagSafe (Bummer Score: 5/10)

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It would be a definite step backwards if the foldable iPhone didn’t support MagSafe technology, which debuted on the iPhone 12 series back in 2020

With MagSafe you can easily attach your iPhone to various wireless chargers, as well as turn your phone into an alarm clock with StandBy mode. Whether it’s about achieving a thinner design or leaving room for a larger battery, not having MagSafe on board would stink. But at least you could buy a case with the necessary magnets built in.

iPhone Ultra outlook

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When you add up these drawbacks, there are some major reasons to potentially skip the iPhone Ultra and get the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max instead.

For me, not having a telephoto zoom camera is a big deal, and I might wait for an iPhone Ultra 2 to see if Apple can add this feature.

But the iPhone Ultra is still likely to draw a ton of interest (and buyers) because of its ability to give you a 7.8-inch display in a compact design. You’ll essenitally be getting an iPad mini and iPhone in one device. Apple is also rumored to have eliminated the crease (though we’ll see about that).

In short, the iPhone Ultra could be the ultimate phone for multitaskers. But you’ll have to be willing to live with less features and functionality to enjoy this versatility. Let me know in the comments if you think these trade-offs will be worth it — or not.

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