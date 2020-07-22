Yankees vs Nationals live stream: How to watch the MLB 2020 season opener

Yankees vs Nationals start time The Yankees and Nationals kick off the MLB 2020 season at 7:08 p.m. ET / 4:08 p.m. PT / 12:08 a.m. BST tomorrow (July 23). Coverage will start at the top of the hour on TV.

I'm so excited for the return of baseball with the Yankees vs Nationals live stream that I almost just shouted "Play ball!" from my home office. You can watch the 2020 MLB season opener pretty easily, with our guide below.

For the visiting Yankees, who are hoping to run the bases at Nationals Park in Washington, this game marks the beginning of acer pitcher Gerrit Cole's run. And thanks to how MLB has rearranged off days, Cole's just one of 6 pitchers projected to get 14 stars in the season -- which could allow the Yankees to get the most bang for the $324 million bucks it cost to sign him.

The 59 best Netflix shows

Here's what's new on Netflix -- the August 2020 schedule is here

Of course, as is the standard in sports these days, the defending champs will only be hosting the Yankees, as no fans will be allowed in the stadium. Max Scherzer will take the mount for the Nationals, and looks to continue the dominant performances that saw him with a 2.40 ERA in six playoff appearances.

Following Thursday's game, James Paxton makes his second start for the Yankees on Saturday, going up against Stephen Strasburg, whose mega-contract was eclipsed by Cole's.

Apparently, on Sunday, the Yankees will field a lineup of bullpen pitchers as Tanaka is still injured and they're keeping that spot open, so J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery can keep regular rotation days.

Here's everything you need to watch Yankees vs Nationals live streams:

How to avoid Yankees vs Nationals blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Yankees vs Nationals. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Yankees vs Nationals live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Yankees vs Nationals live streams are nationally available on ESPN. Yes, the self-proclaimed worldwide leader of sports locked down the matchup, to their credit, taking it off the Yankees' YES Network home. The game is scheduled to start at 7:08 p.m. ET / 4:08 p.m. PT, but coverage begins at the top of the hour.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

ESPN is on one of the best streaming services, Sling TV, one of the most affordable ways to cut the cord.

ESPN is a part of the Sling TV Orange package. This option also includes AMC, CNN, HGTV, Comedy Central, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling is currently offering a 1-year price lock, so you don't need to worry about rising costs.View Deal

Yankees vs Nationals live streams in the UK

Folks in the UK will tune into BT Sport to watch Yankees vs Nationals, which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021. The game is going to be broadcast on BT Sports 1.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Yankees vs Nationals live streams in Canada

If you’re looking to watch the Toronto Blue Jays or even your favorite US baseball team, there are a number of ways to watch MLB in Canada.

The Yankees vs Nationals game will be available on TSN4, which you can add to your pay TV service or buy outright as a standalone package.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.