Xiaomi is about to launch iPad Pro 2021 rival — what to expect

Apple's iPad Pro 2021 is a serious heavyweight when it comes to tablets. But the newly introduced tablet may not be the only marquee product hitting the market this year.

It looks like Xiaomi, which has been long dormant in the tablet arena, could be looking to push out a serious competitor soon.

Xiaomi hasn't created a new tablet since 2018, but according to XDA Developers, that could be changing. Found within the latest version of Xiaomi's MIUI software are three devices, with codenames "enuma," "nabu" and "elish."

There's also a tablet-like arrangement of interface settings there within the MIUI, which shows how the home screen might change if the product in question is in tablet mode. Despite that inclusion, however, it's not clear that these three particular items actually are tablets or even foldables.

Still, rumors have been circulating for a while that Xiaomi has a new tablet in the works. Back in March, a user posted specs for a possible Xiaomi tablet on Weibo. That list promised a 10.95-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate in a tablet powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor.

As far as the "enuma" device spotted by XDA, it seems to support voice calls, and will likely offer both cellular 4G LTE or 5G. However, all of the devices appear to have IPS LCD screens with 2560 x 1600 resolutions. The "nabu" device may feature a 10.97-inch display in particular, but it looks like all three will likely come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate as suggested in the earlier rumor.

Of course, Xiaomi has remained mum about all this, without any official announcement just yet, though company executives have even indicated in the past that Xiaomi is looking to re-enter the tablet business. This latest news seems to suggest that move is closer than ever and that the iPad Pro 2021 could soon have some company.