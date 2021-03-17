Forget iPad Pro 2021 — Xiaomi is working on a super tablet

The iPad dominates the tablet market, but Apple hasn't killed its Android competitors just yet. A recent leak suggests that Xiaomi may be set to re-enter the ring and take the fight straight to Apple.

This leak comes courtesy of Chinese social media site Weibo (via MyFixGuide) from a user named "Bald Panda," which has some key specs. All told, this seems like a powerful tablet, but it still might struggle to match the iPad Pro's sheer power.

Of course, treat every leak you see with a hefty dose of skepticism, but these specs seem legit. We don't know much else about what we think is called the Mi Pad 5, not even an announcement date, but specs a key part of the story.

Bald Panda revealed a couple of things. First, the LCD screen will be 10.95 inches with a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. This is in line with the iPad Pro.

There might be two rear cameras, a 20MP and 13MP. We expect the latter to be a ultrawide angle lens, though that's just speculation. Bald Panda also claims the fingerprint sensor will be side-mounted in the power button, much like latest iPad Air.

For the processor, the Mi Pad 5 will apparently use a Snapdragon 870, which is a step down from the top-tier Snapdragon 888. The tablet also ought to run Android with Xiaomi's MIUI on top.

Leaked Geekbench results of the Snapdragon 870 give it a single-core score of 1016, and a multi-core score of 3332. This is lower the A12Z chip found in the current iPad Pro. At the moment, the A12Z sits at 1122 in single-core performance and 4670 in multi-core.

Pricing remains a mystery for the Mi Pad 5, but we expect that it will be quite competitive in comparison to Apple and Samsung. This leak suggests that the tablet will come close to matching the iPad Pro on paper, but that says nothing about the state of Android on tablets right now, which is a whole other topic of conversation.