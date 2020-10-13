Wow! The best smart garage opener is just $17 for Prime Day

Prime Day deals are bringing massive discounts to top smart home devices — and we're not just talking about Alexa speakers and color-changing smart bulbs. Right now you can get our favorite smart garage opener for a ridiculous $17. No, we're not joking.

Get ready to give your garage a smart makeover on the cheap. Amazon has the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener on sale for $17. This clever smart home device usually costs $40, but thanks to Prime Day it's 58% off and its lowest price ever. That means you'll save $23.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener: was $40 now $17

Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is the best option for garage owners looking to digitize their garage. It's easy to set up and offers powerful smartphone controls, so you can open and close your garage from anywhere. Get it now for $23 off.View Deal

The myQ Smart Garage Door Opener by Chamberlain is one of the best smart garage door openers you can get. It's easy to set up and offers plenty of smart home controls. Of course, it lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere. But the MyQ companion app also lets you get real time alerts of your garage door's status.

For $17, you'll never have to worry if you forgot to close your garage again. I know we're not going out of the house much these days, but if you do decide to get away for the holidays, it's important to close your home up properly behind you.

