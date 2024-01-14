How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2024: live stream the ceremony FREE online

Hollywood is out in force for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, with A-list celebs Margot Robbie, Colman Domingo, and Bradley Cooper all up for a gong. You can watch it FREE online with our guide below — and from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream the Critics Choice Awards online: broadcast date, time, streaming options ► Date — watch the Critics Choice Awards ceremony live on Sunday, January 14, from 7 p.m. ET (PT viewers should check their local listings). • U.S. — Watch The CW (via Fubo)|CWTV.com and The CW app (FREE) • Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Boasting a record-breaking 18 CCA nominations, might Greta Gerwig’s feminist fantasy Barbie dominate the evening? Or could we see it lose out to its “Barbenheimer” running mate, the atom-bomb drama Oppenheimer, which was one of the major winners at the Golden Globe?

However, both face stiff competition from Poor Things. Yorgos Lanthimos’s comedy garnered 13 nominations, and Emma Stone has already beat out Robbie once to the Best Actress – Musical or Comedy accolade.

In addition to the dozens of awards categories, Harrison Ford will be presented with an honorary Lifetime Achievement Award, while America Ferrera will receive the SeeHer award for her commitment to advancing the cause of gender equality.

Over in the world of TV, Succession and The Last of Us have earned a slew of CCA nods. But it’s The Morning Show that's nominated in the most categories. Starring America’s sweethearts Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon, the Apple TV Plus drama is up for a total of 6 awards, with the show’s co-leads vying for the Best Actress in a Drama Series prize.

Catch all the excitement of the glamorous ceremony now, as we explain below how to watch Critics Choice Awards 2024 online – and completely free in some places.

Where to find a FREE live stream

How to watch Critics Choice Awards online in the U.S. for FREE

This year's awards ceremony will air on The CW on Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. Los Angeles. However, if you’re in the PT time zone outside of L.A., you’ll want to check your local TV listings, as the broadcast will be tape delayed elsewhere.

The CW is a local network and can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

However, you can also watch for FREE without cable via The CW website, and also its app that is available on most major streaming devices including smartphones, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and select Smart TVs. New episodes land the day after the episode airs on TV.

Cord cutters can also watch Critics Choice Awards online thanks to several live TV streaming options, including Fubo, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package and new members get a FREE 7-day trial. The Pro Plan is $75 per month and you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable channels like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

Watch from abroad with a VPN

How to watch Critics Choice Awards online from anywhere

The Critics Choice Awards aren’t available to watch worldwide, but you needn't miss out if you're traveling abroad when it's on and still want to watch on the normal streaming service you would at home.

You can watch it with a VPN, which will help you get around any geo-restrictions that block you from watching when overseas. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now isExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice to tune in from anywhere.

Watch around the world

How to watch Critics Choice Awards in Canada

Those in Canada with the CHCH channel can watch the 2024 Critics Choice Awards live on Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Out of the country? Download a VPN as explained above and connect to your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Critics Choice Awards online in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there’s no U.K broadcaster currently that airs the Critics Choice Awards.

Traveling outside of the U.S.? With a VPN you can connect to the same services you use back home, and stream the Critics Choice Awards 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Critics Choice Awards online in Australia

Stan is the official streaming home for the Critics Choice Awards in Australia. Aussies can watch the 2024 ceremony live or on-demand on Monday, January 15 from 10 a.m. AEDT, concurrent with the live U.S. broadcast.

Stan has a free 30-day trial available to new subscribers. After this time, a Stan subscription costs from $10 AUD a month.

Finally, remember: if you're based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you could connect to your preferred streaming service and watch the Critics Choice Awards from anywhere. All you need is a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Full list of nominees

Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominees

Film Categories

Best Picture American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Director Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – Barbie

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Animated Feature The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film Anatomy of a Fall – France

Godzilla Minus One – Japan

Perfect Days – Japan

Society of the Snow – Spain

The Taste of Things – France

The Zone of Interest – United Kingdom

TV categories

Best Drama Series The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO / Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO / Max)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO / Max)

Best Actor in a Drama Series Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO / Max)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO / Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO / Max)

Best Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO / Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO / Max)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best Comedy Series Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO / Max)

The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series Bill Hader – Barry (HBO / Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO / Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO / Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Best Limited Series Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO / Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for Television The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO / Max)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers as Hawkins Fuller (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room as Danny Sullivan (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves as Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie as Adrian Monk (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial as Lt. Commander Queeg (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef as Danny Cho (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO / Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)