“Sometimes its peoples first time seeing bull riding," says one of the riders in the teaser for "Not Her First Rodeo", "Let alone seeing a girl ride a bull.” And there you have the big sell. If you like your adrenaline sports with a big sideshow of jeopardy, then hang on tight for the Elite Lady Bull Riders.

Here’s how to watch “Not Her First Rodeo” from anywhere with a VPN.

"Not Her First Rodeo" lands on Freeform in U.S. with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, May 22 at 10 p.m. ET. The full, six-episode docuseries will be available to stream on Friday, June 6 on Hulu.

U.S. — Freeform via Sling/ Hulu

The six-parter from ABC Studio focuses on the Elite Lady Bull Riders, an organization started by Jordan Halvorsen, one of theis heard saying she started the organization "To give women a space in bull riding." And you'd better believe she's serious.

A few years ago the competitor, originally from North Carolina, almost died when a bull stepped on her stomach, causing a lacerated liver and internal bleeding. She flatlined but was back riding bulls just three months later.

That's the level of intensity and commitment the other bull riders featured in the show - Catalina Langlitz, Renata Nunes, Athena Rivera and Alexia Huffman - are up against inside and outside of the arena. You'll need to tune in to see how they measure up.

Read on to find out how to watch "Not Her First Rodeo” online and from anywhere around the world.

How to watch 'Not Her First Rodeo' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Not Her First Rodeo" lands on Freeform in U.S. with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, May 22 at 10 p.m. ET. This will continue on a weekly basis before all six episodes will be available to stream on Friday, June 6 on Hulu.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Freeform on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Watch 'Not Her First Rodeo' from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching "Not Her First Rodeo" on your usual streaming service?

Can I watch 'Not Her First Rodeo' in the U.K.?

Unfortunately there is no confirmed release date for "Not Her First Rodeo" in the U.K. but if that changes you'll read it here first. It is most likely to drop on Disney+.

Can I watch 'Not Her First Rodeo' in Canada?

As yet there is no release date for "Not Her First Rodeo" in Canada although it will almost certainly land on Disney+ very soon.

How to watch 'Not Her First Rodeo' in Australia

As yet there is no release date for "Not Her First Rodeo" in Australia although it will almost certainly land on Disney+ very soon.

Plans start at $15.99/month or $159.99/year on Disney+ Standard or $20.99/month or $209.99/year on Disney+ Premium

All you need to know about 'Not Her First Rodeo'

'Not Her First Rodeo' - Cast

Jorden Halvorsen - Self

Catalina Langlitz - Self

Renata Nunes - Self

Athena Rivera - Self

Alexia Huffman - Self

Official 'Not Her First Rodeo' Trailer

Not Her First Rodeo | Official Teaser | Freeform - YouTube Watch On

'Not Her First Rodeo' - Episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: "The Most Dangerous Sport on Dirt" - Champion bull rider Jorden Halvorsen - joined by rookies and returning pros - begins a new season of her women's bull-riding league, with each cowgirl hoping this will be their year to win the championship buckle.

S01 E02: "Seven Seconds Don't Pay the Bills" - A new contender arrives for the Mabank, Texas, rodeo as Catalina struggles to rebound from injury, Renata faces a life-changing decision, Jordan fights for women to be taken seriously in the sport.

S01 E03: "Legacy" - Jordan's off to a hot start of the season while Cat confronts childhood ghosts, Renata decides if she's staying with the league, and a female bull-riding legend shows up to watch the Elite Lady Bull Riders compete in Colorado.

S01 E04: "The Name of the Game is Pain" - Jordan recruits young riders in Florida, giving their all to the dangerous sport, and with an eye on Rookie of the Year, Alexia hopes to stay uninjured as she practices at home in North Carolina.

S01 E05: "TBA"

S01 E06: "TBA"

Will 'Not Her First Rodeo' stream on Netflix? No, not for the moment. 'Not Her First Rodeo' is a Freeform show and as such will be available on cable packages or streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Do the Elite Lady Bull Riders have a dress code while competing? Hell, yes. DRESS OF CONTESTANTS: All contesting members will present themselves in a neat, clean and orderly cowgirl manner. When contestant numbers are furnished all participants must wear these numbers to enter the arena and to receive their stock. Anyone without a number may be excluded from the arena. Participants must wear their numbers in a place visible to the judges and spectators. Contestants shall ride in grand entry if needed or requested to do so. Long sleeve, buttoned down shirts with collar (sleeves rolled down), hats and boots must be worn in the arena by all contestants, during performances and slack; failure to comply with this rule will result in disqualification for the remainder of the rodeos, plus a minimum of a $100.00 fine. Contestants competing in any slack performances must wear long sleeve, buttoned down shirts with collar (sleeves rolled down), hats and boots in the arena; failure to comply will result in immediate disqualification for the remainder of the rodeo, plus a minimum of a $100.00 fine. Contestants changing clothes behind bucking chutes or anywhere they may be seen by anyone will be fined $100.00 for first offense. Doubled each time thereafter. Riders under the 18 must wear a helmet.

